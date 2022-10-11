AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

TOP STORIES

FBN–RAIDERS-CHIEFS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, Kansas Citys overcame an early 17-point deficit along with a dubious roughing-the-passer penalty, and the Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 930 words, photos.

FBN–BEHIND THE CALL

One week, the NFL is getting blasted for not taking care of its quarterbacks. The next, it’s being lambasted for treating them like they’re crystal. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 a.m. EDT.

FBN—RAIDERS-CHIEFS OFFICIATING

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call, the second in two, nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their 30-29 victory over Las Vegas. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 770 words, photos.

WITH:

— KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBN–RAIDERS LETDOWN. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN—PANTHERS-RHULE FIRED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. By Steve Reed. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

BBO–MLB-PLAYOFF-PRIMER

Only one of the four MLB wild-card series went to three games, but there were no shortage of highlights, including a 15-inning game, a seven-run comeback and an umpire checking a pitcher’s ears. Now, it’s on to the division series. By David Brandt. SENT: 730 words, photos.

BBN–NLDS-PADRES-DODGERS PREVIEW

LOS ANGELES — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the NL Division Series is an even bigger challenge: the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. By Beth Harris. SENT: 520 words, photos.

BBA–GUARDIANS-YANKEES PREVIEW

NEW YORK — Late and close at Yankee Stadium has a different meaning for the Cleveland Guardians. Their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night will be their first trip to the Bronx since an ugly April series when rowdy fans in the bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris after New York rallied for a 5-4 win. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 920 words, photos.

BBN–PHILLIES-BRAVES PREVIEW

ATLANTA — With their postseason curse eradicated, the Atlanta Braves have every reason to believe this could be another stellar October. They aren’t lacking for confidence, that’s for sure, after chasing down the New York Mets in a captivating NL East race. Heading into their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves are playing with the swagger of a playoff-hardened team that won it all a year ago. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 930 words, photos.

BBN—PHILLIES-THOMSON

ATLANTA — After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. Paul Newberry. SENT: 710 words, photos.

BBA–MARINERS-ASTROS PREVIEW

HOUSTON — When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance. Kristie Rieken. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

NOTABLE

HKN—CHAMPIONSHIP CORES Joe Sakic adopted a very practical approach to the task of molding the Colorado Avalanche roster that will attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. “We know we’re not going to be able to sign everybody,” the NHL’s reigning general manager of the year said not long after his team hoisted the Cup. “We know that. But we’ve got our priority.” By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 820 words, photos.

Tuesday’s EDT Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Division Playoffs

American League

Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association Preseason

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

