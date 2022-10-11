AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Tuesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of Tuesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Erica Hunzinger, followed by Bob Lentz at 5 p.m. and Brian Mahoney at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

AUDIO HEADLINES

AP source: NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent:

Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders:

The latest in sports:

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–NFL-ROUGHING CALLS

The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. By AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN—HBCU-NFL IMPACT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the 1960s, the Kansas City Chiefs realized quick than any team in the AFL or NFL that players coming out of historically black colleges and universities were … well, they were really good. So they drafted them, and Buck Buchanan and Emmitt Thomas and the many others helped to form the backbone of two Super Bowl teams. That’s why it made some poetic sense that when the fourth round of last April’s draft rolled around, and Kansas City was on the clock, it would use the highest pick of any team in several years on an HBCU player: defensive back Joshua Williams. It might not be one-time thing, either, as NFL teams once more mine those small colleges for hidden gems. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC–NWSL-INVESTIGATION-THORNS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Merritt Paulson has removed himself as chief operating officer of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. Paulson’s move comes in the wake of an investigation that found abusive behavior, misconduct and administrative failure throughout the NWSL. The club dismissed a pair of executives last week in response to the investigation. By AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 450 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

GLF–ON THE FRINGE-LIV GOLF

LIV Golf had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking at its Bangkok event. The PGA Tour has 12 of the top 50 in the world in Las Vegas. Yes, there is room for more than one tour. And there is room for LIV Golf in the world ranking system. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 3 p.m. With GLF–Golf Notes (upcoming) and GLF–Golf Glance (sent).

NOTABLE

BBN—NLDS-PHILLIES-BRAVES

ATLANTA — The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves send ace Max Fried to the mound for their postseason opener, facing Ranger Suarez and the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Division Series. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game has started.

BBA–ALDS-MARINERS-ASTROS

HOUSTON — Houston ace Justin Verlander makes his first postseason start since 2019 in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series when the Astros host the Seattle Mariners with Logan Gilbert on the mound. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 3:37 p.m.

BBA–ALDS-GUARDIANS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole (13-8) starts for the AL East champion New York Yankees and Cal Quantrill (15-5) for the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians in the opener of their best-of-five AL Division Series. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 7:37 p.m. EDT.

BBN–NLDS-PADRES-DODGERS

LOS ANGELES — Mike Clevinger takes the mound for the upstart San Diego Padres against Julio Urías and the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of their National League Division Series. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 9:30 p.m.

HKN—LIGHTNING-RANGERS

NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers open the new season by hosting the same Tampa Bay Lightning team that ousted them in the Eastern Conference finals in June. By Vin A. Cherwoo. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

HKO–HOCKEY CANADA-LAWSUIT

Hockey Canada has ousted CEO Scott Smith. Its board of directors has also resigned over a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core. Smith spent nearly three decades climbing the ladder at Hockey Canada and lasted just three months at the top. The organization is dealing with fallout related to how it handled sexual assault allegations and how the organization paid out settlements. SENT: 350 words.

BKN–NBA TEAM PREVIEWS

Season previews for all 30 NBA teams. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos on each team by 6 p.m.

SOC–US WOMEN-SPAIN

PAMPLONA, Spain — The U.S. women’s national team, coming off a loss to England, plays Spain as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Game starts at 2:30 p.m.

FBN–NFL-AFRICAN ASCENSION

The NFL has been slowly making inroads on the African continent where American football has long been a distinctly foreign sport. By Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–RAIDERS-ADAMS

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could face a possible suspension or fine for shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field following a loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press that the NFL is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. The Kansas City Police Department is also investigating. SENT: 300 words, photos. May be updated.

BKW–BIG TEN-IOWA’S DUO

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was the easy pick for Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year in women’s basketball, but the Hawkeyes have another star back on the court this season with Monika Czinano. The dynamic duo is aiming to help the Hawkeyes not only repeat as conference champions but return to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

Tuesday Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Division Playoffs

American League

Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association Preseason

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.