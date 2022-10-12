AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALDS-MARINERS-ASTROS

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 in their playoff opener. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

BBN–NLDS-PADRES-DODGERS

LOS ANGELES — Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 in their NL Division Series opener. By Beth Harris. SENT: 900 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

GLF–ON THE FRINGE-LIV GOLF

LIV Golf had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking at its Bangkok event. The PGA Tour has 12 of the top 50 in the world in Las Vegas. Yes, there is room for more than one tour. And there is room for LIV Golf in the world ranking system. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 3 p.m. With GLF–Golf Notes (sent) and GLF–Golf Glance (sent).

NOTABLE

BBA–ALDS-GUARDIANS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole cruised for most of the night, Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in their AL Division Series opener. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 900 words, photos. With: BBA-Yankees-Donaldson’s-Blunder (sent).

BBN—NLDS-PHILLIES-BRAVES

ATLANTA — Nick Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch in the ninth inning, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BBA–ANGELS-SKAGGS DEATH

FORT WORTH, Texas — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 675 words, photos.

US-WELFARE-FRAUD-MISSISSIPPI-FAVRE

JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he’s being “unjustly smeared in the media” about a Mississippi welfare scandal, which includes coverage about payments he received to help fund a volleyball arena at the university he attended and where his daughter was playing the sport. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBN–NFL-ROUGHING CALLS

The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. By AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BKN–WARRIORS-GREEN

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green has been fined but won’t be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 450 words, photos.

HKN—LIGHTNING-RANGERS

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener. By Vin A. Cherwoo. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HKO–HOCKEY CANADA-LAWSUIT

Hockey Canada has ousted CEO Scott Smith. Its board of directors has also resigned over a series of scandals that have rocked the sport’s national federation to its core. Smith spent nearly three decades climbing the ladder at Hockey Canada and lasted just three months at the top. The organization is dealing with fallout related to how it handled sexual assault allegations and how the organization paid out settlements. SENT: 350 words.

Wednesday Time Schedule

MLB DIVISION PLAYOFFS

National League

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

