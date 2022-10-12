AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Wednesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Ben Nuckols,... READ MORE

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres in NLDS opener

Brent Venables’ very bad start at Oklahoma

Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

FBN–NFL-ROUGHING CALLS

Protecting quarterbacks is a priority for the NFL and its teams, so questionable roughing-the-passer calls are part of the business, even if players and coaches complain loudly about it. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BBN–NLDS-PHILLIES BRAVES

ATLANTA — Kyle Wright, who led baseball with 21 wins, faces a must-win situation after the Atlanta Braves dropped Game 1 of the NL Division Series to Philadelphia. The Phillies go with Georgia native Zack Wheeler, looking to remain unbeaten in the postseason and take a commanding lead over the reigning World Series champions. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 4:37 p.m.

BBN–NLDS-PADRES-DODGERS

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers look to take a 2-0 lead against Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their National League Division Series. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:30 p.m.

FBN—DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday after suffering a concussion on Sept. 29. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and Miami intends to start rookie Skylar Thompson. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 450 words, photos.

FBN—PRO PICKS

Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak. AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi likes the underdog Commanders to rally around Wentz. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 670 words, photos.

FBC—T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKS

This college football weekend needs a name. Super Saturday! Separation Saturday! Shakedown Saturday! With a season-high six games matching ranked teams, the season should have more clarity come late Saturday night. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBA–ALDS-GUARDIANS-STRIKEOUTS

NEW YORK — After striking out the fewest times among major league teams during the regular season, the Cleveland Guardians have whiffed 35 times in three postseason games and trail the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series going into rain-threatened Game 2. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

HKN–BLACKHAWKS-AVALANCHE

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will raise their Stanley Cup banner Wednesday night as they kick off their title defense against Chicago. The Avalanche are a favorite to repeat as champions. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9:30 p.m.

FBN–COWBOYS-PRESCOTT

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott’s recovery from a broken thumb continues. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 280 words, photos; will be updated.

BKC–BIG TEN-NEXT WAVE

MINNEAPOLIS — Some stars like Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson are back, but in the age of the transfer portal and in a season after the conference produced three top-10 NBA draft picks the Big Ten men’s basketball stage is wide open for the next wave of new stars. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BBA–ASTROS-HAIR

HOUSTON — Astros starters Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia look like naturals on the mound, even in the hairiest of situations. A lot of work to make it seem that easy — at the ballpark and, as it turns out, at the barber shop. Looking to express their individuality, both pitchers got hair extensions this season and show off their unique locks this postseason as Houston tries to reach the World Series for the fourth time in six years. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 4 p.m.

SOC–CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

GENEVA — Barcelona hosts Inter Milan knowing it risks being eliminated from the Champions League with a second straight loss against the Italians on Wednesday. Napoli has been a surprise standout this season and hosts Ajax, which it beat 6-1 in Amsterdam last week. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

MLB divisional playoffs

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

NBA preseason

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

