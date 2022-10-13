AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS

Pastrnak has a goal and 3 assists, Bruins beat Capitals 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday to even their NL Division Series at one game apiece. By Beth Harris. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ATLANTA — This was a game the Atlanta Braves absolutely had to win. They had the right guy on the mound. Kyle Wright, baseball’s only 20-game winner, threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler as the Braves evened their NL Division Series at one game apiece, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Wednesday night. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 850 words, photos.

Protecting quarterbacks is a priority for the NFL and its teams, so questionable roughing-the-passer calls are part of the business, even if players and coaches complain loudly about it. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 800 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES — A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in shallow right field with two outs in the eighth inning. It sat on the grass as Gavin Lux of the Dodgers singled to right. By Beth Harris. SENT: 330 words, photos.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 250 words, photos.

FORT WORTH, Texas — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 450 words, photos.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott’s recovery from a broken thumb continues. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some stars like Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson are back, but in the age of the transfer portal and in a season after the conference produced three top-10 NBA draft picks the Big Ten men’s basketball stage is wide open for the next wave of new stars. By Dave Campbell. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has certainly surprised new TCU coach Sonny Dykes, who has even gotten emotional talking about the fourth-year quarterback who went from losing his job to being one of nation’s most efficient passers. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 750 words, photos.

MLB DIVISION PLAYOFFS

American League

Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m.

NFL

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

