AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Thursday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of Thursday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Erica Hunzinger, followed by Bob Lentz at 5 p.m. and John Nicholson at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

AUDIO HEADLINES

Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears:

Avs raise banner, beat Blackhawks 5-2 to start title defense:

Padres pull out 5-3 victory over Dodgers, tie NLDS 1-all:

Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer:

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–COMMANDERS-SNYDER

Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s NFL owners meetings in New York. Snyder’s ownership of the team has been widely debated for several years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday amid an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. A team spokesperson called the report categorically untrue. By Rob Maaddi and Stephen Whyno. SENT: 460 words, photos. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, timeline by 4 p.m.

— With: FBN–Commanders-Bears: Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears hope a promising performance last week carries over when they face the struggling Washington Commanders. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

TEN—AUSTRALIAN-OPEN-DJOKOVIC-VISA

BRISBANE, Australia — A Melbourne-based immigration lawyer says Novak Djokovic will likely be successful if he applies for a visa to enter Australia for the season-opening tennis major next year despite his high-profile deportation in January. By AP Sports Writer Dennis Passa. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBC–T25-LOS ANGELES’ RESURGENCE

LOS ANGELES — After a mostly dismal past decade, college football is back on the rise in Southern California. No. 7 USC and No. 11 UCLA have both reached the halfway point of the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 2005, with two respected coaches and two standout quarterbacks leading the city’s two teams toward a renaissance. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m.

NOTABLE

BBA–MARINERS-ASTROS

HOUSTON — Seattle sends ace Luis Castillo to the mound in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, looking to bounce back after Yordan Alvarez’s ninth-inning homer lifted the Astros to a thrilling win in the series opener. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 3:37 p.m.

BBA–GUARDIANS-YANKEES PPD

NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. It is rescheduled for Friday afternoon. SENT: 150 words. Will be updated.

BBN–NLDS-BRAVES-PHILLIES

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies return Friday for their first playoff home game since 2011 when they play Atlanta knotted 1-1 in the NLDS. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos by 5 p.m.

FBN–BILLS-CHIEFS-JOSH AND PAT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bills’ Josh Allen and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes found themselves on the same sideline — or rather, the same golf cart — against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in June, during a televised match-play event. It was the latest example of their burgeoning friendship, which also happens to be one of the NFL’s best new rivalries. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

BKN–WESTERN CONFERENCE PREVIEW

There are no shortage of teams that will contend in the NBA’s Western Conference, from defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors to the Phoenix Suns to Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers. By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BKN–EASTERN CONFERENCE PREVIEW

Talent is spread all over the Eastern Conference. So are the question marks that teams such as Boston and Brooklyn would have to overcome. By AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBC–ON FOOTBALL-BIG 12 BOUNCE BACK

A little more than a year after the Big 12 seemed in danger — yet again — of being wiped out of major college sports, the conference is thriving on the football field, preparing to dominant in basketball and being led by a new and brash commissioner. The Big 12 survived the storm. What’s next? By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 4 p.m.

FBC–TCU–DUGGAN’S RESPONSE

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has certainly surprised new TCU coach Sonny Dykes, who has even gotten emotional talking about the fourth-year quarterback who went from losing his job to being one of nation’s most efficient passers. The coach’s feelings aren’t really about the impressive numbers Duggan is now putting up for the undefeated 13th-ranked Horned Frogs. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING. 740 words, photos.

FBC–T25-VANDERBILT-GEORGIA PREVIEW

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia hasn’t been earning a lot of style points on the field, but the Bulldogs are back atop the rankings as they prepare to face lowly Vanderbilt between the hedges. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 650 words, photos.

FBC–T25-JAMES MADISON-GEORGIA SOUTHERN PREVIEW

STATESBORO, Ga. — No. 25 James Madison, in the AP Top 25 for the first time, could achieve another milestone on Saturday. With a win at Georgia Southern, the Dukes would achieve the first 6-0 start for a first-year FBS program. SENT: 650 words, photos.

Thursday Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Division Playoffs

American League

Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, ppd

NFL

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason

Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.