AP Sports Digest

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7:

Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2:

Jim Irsay and Eli Manning are the guests on this week’s AP Pro Football Podcast:

BKN–LEBRON-CHASING KAREEM

On the night LeBron James played his first NBA game 19 years ago, there were 2,708 names ahead of him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He’s caught 2,707 of them. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains between James and the scoring mark, which he’s on pace to claim sometime this season. By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBN–BROWNS-WATSON

BEREA, Ohio — The NFL says suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman alleging sexual misconduct by Watson. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. By AP Sports Writer Tom Withers. SENT: 250 words, photos.

BBO–OBIT-SUTTER

Bruce Sutter, the Hall of Fame reliever, 1979 Cy Young winner and the master of the split-finger fastball, died Thursday at the age of 69. He played 12 seasons in the major leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves over his career. He debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976, won a World Series in 1982 with the St. Louis Cardinals and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006. SENT: 300 words, photos. Will be updated.

BKN–ON BASKETBALL-WEMBANYAMA SWEEPTSTAKES

Victor Wembanyama already has command of the English language, including some terms that don’t exactly show up in the 18-year-old’s French dictionary. Among them: tanking. The worst-kept secret in the NBA this season is that some teams aren’t exactly going to be trying their best to win as many games as possible. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-DYSFUNCTIONAL COMMANDERS

The dysfunctional Washington Commanders are ugly on and off the field. A day that began with a detailed report about Dan Snyder’s toxic ownership ended with a sloppy 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience Thursday night. Don’t let the victory fool you. The Commanders (2-4) were losers the minute ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 525 words, photos.

BBA–ALDS–GUARDIANS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Pushed back a day by rain, Nestor Cortes (12-4) starts for the New York Yankees, who lead Cleveland 1-0 in their best-of-five AL Division Series. Shane Bieber (13-8) takes the mound for the Guardians. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum: UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game in progress.

BBN—NLDS–BRAVES-PHILLIES

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are tied 1-1 headed into Game 3 of the NLDS. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts at 4:30 p.m.

BBN–NLDS-DODGERS-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — Petco Park will be rocking when Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres play a home postseason game with fans for the first time since 2006, hosting the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in an NL Division Series that’s tied 1-1. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8:37 p.m.

BBA–ALDS-MARINERS-COMING HOME

SEATTLE — An entire generation has waited for the Seattle Mariners to bring playoff baseball back to the Pacific Northwest. After a 21-year absence, the postseason is back in Seattle for Game 3 of the ALDS against Houston. And the Mariners will be trying to stave off elimination after two painful losses in Houston. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBN–COMMANDERS-SNYDER-JONES-FRIENDSHIP

An ESPN report on Dan Snyder highlighted his friendship with Jerry Jones that may no longer be enough to protect him from colleagues around the world if they want to remove him as owner of the Washington Commanders. But that relationship has lasted for more than two decades now, growing in and out of football to the point that the Dallas Cowboys owner is likely still Snyder’s biggest ally in the NFL. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 5 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-LAS VEGAS-PREVIEW

LAS VEGAS — There’s been a NASCAR reset, on track at least, as the third round of the playoffs begin Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as a new Cup champion will be crowned four races from now. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC–MLS CUP PLAYOFFS-PREVIEW

Alvas Powell is grateful for a second chance. The Jamaican defender was traded to FC Cincinnati ahead of its inaugural MLS season in 2019. He was only on the roster for a season before he was picked up by Inter Miami. Now back in Cincy, Powell and his teammates are headed to the playoffs for the first time. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

