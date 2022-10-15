AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

TOP STORIES

BBN–NLDS-DODGERS-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 for a 2-1 lead in the NL Division Series. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BBA–ALDS–GUARDIANS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 and even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 980 words, photos.

BBN—NLDS–BRAVES-PHILLIES

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and spiked his bat in triumph and Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot that sent Philadelphia Phillies fever soaring and helped carry them to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BBA–ALDS-MARINERS-COMING HOME

SEATTLE — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park on Friday that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory, left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. By Tim Booth. SENT: 810 words, photos.

BKN–LEBRON-CHASING KAREEM

On the night LeBron James played his first NBA game 19 years ago, there were 2,708 names ahead of him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He’s caught 2,707 of them. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains between James and the scoring mark, which he’s on pace to claim sometime this season. By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 980 words, photos. By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 980 words, photos.

FBN–BROWNS-WATSON

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago. By Tom Withers. SENT: 660 words, photos.

NOTABLE

GLF—LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL-JEDDAH

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Brooks Koepka shot an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead in the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah, matching the lowest score on the first-year breakaway tour. SENT: 300 words.

GLF–ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

INZAI CITY, Japan — Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam shared the lead in the Zozo Championship going into the weekend in the PGA Tour event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. UPCOMING: 275 words by 5 a.m. EDT.

CAR–NASCAR-LAS VEGAS-PREVIEW

LAS VEGAS — There has been a NASCAR reset, on the track at least, with the third round of the playoffs beginning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a new Cup champion set to be crowned after four races. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 990 words, photos.

___

Saturday’s EDT Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Division Series

American League

Houston at Seattle, 4:07 p.m.

New York at Cleveland 7:37 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:37 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

AP Top 25

No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn St., noon

No. 7 Southern Cal at No. 20 Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Oklahoma St. at No. 13 TCU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi vs. Auburn, noon

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16 Mississippi St. at No. 22 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma, noon

No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa St., noon

No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota, noon

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer Playoffs

First Round

Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, noon

Nashville at L.A. Galaxy, 3 p.m.

