AP Sports Digest

TOP STORIES

FBN–NFL CONCUSSIONS

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable unless the NFL bans tackling and turns the game into flag football like it did for the Pro Bowl. By AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

FBN–PAUL NEWBERRY-TAGOVAILOA

There’s one thing we can all agree on: Tua Tagovailoa had no business being on the field. Not in the second half last Sunday. Not in the first half Thursday night. Beyond that, it gets a lot more complicated. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. SENT: 945 words, photos.

FBN—DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against Cincinnati and underwent additional testing Friday. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BBA—ORIOLES-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t come close to hitting his 62nd home run, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1. By AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BBN–METS-BRAVES

ATLANTA — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-2 Friday night to move into a tie for the NL East lead. By George Henry. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN–BROWNS-GARRETT

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn’t practice while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this week, when police said he lost control speeding on a rural road. By Tom Withers. SENT: 620 words, photos.

FBC–ATHLETE COMPENSATION-NONPROFITS

The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Brand new nonprofit “collectives” that pay athletes to promote charities. The collectives are pitched as feel-good partnerships, but they also raise questions. By Jim Vertuno and Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

GLF–SANDERSON FARMS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. SENT: 680 words, photos.

GLF–LPGA TOUR

THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA. SENT: 600 words, photos.

___

___

Saturday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1st game, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 2nd game, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College Top 25

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa, noon

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 NC State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Mississippi, noon

No. 9 Oklahoma St. at No. 16 Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Penn St. vs. Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Utah vs. Oregon St., 2 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford, 11 p.m.

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU, noon

No. 21 Minnesota vs. Purdue, noon

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Kansas St. vs. Texas Tech, noon

BASEBALL

National Basketball Association Preseason

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League Preseason

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Independence, Mo., 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

