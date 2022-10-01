AP Sports Digest

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports
For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.
The supervisor is John Nicholson...
Highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports
For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.
The supervisor is John Nicholson until 3 a.m. EDT The day supervisor will be Rebecca Miller at 9 a.m. EDT. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636. Agate, 800-300-8340.
The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862
Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.
The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440
TOP STORIES
FBN–NFL CONCUSSIONS
The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable unless the NFL bans tackling and turns the game into flag football like it did for the Pro Bowl. By AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.
FBN–PAUL NEWBERRY-TAGOVAILOA
There’s one thing we can all agree on: Tua Tagovailoa had no business being on the field. Not in the second half last Sunday. Not in the first half Thursday night. Beyond that, it gets a lot more complicated. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. SENT: 945 words, photos.
FBN—DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against Cincinnati and underwent additional testing Friday. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 600 words, photos.
BBA—ORIOLES-YANKEES
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t come close to hitting his 62nd home run, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1. By AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.
BBN–METS-BRAVES
ATLANTA — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-2 Friday night to move into a tie for the NL East lead. By George Henry. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.
NOTABLE
FBN–BROWNS-GARRETT
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn’t practice while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this week, when police said he lost control speeding on a rural road. By Tom Withers. SENT: 620 words, photos.
FBC–ATHLETE COMPENSATION-NONPROFITS
The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Brand new nonprofit “collectives” that pay athletes to promote charities. The collectives are pitched as feel-good partnerships, but they also raise questions. By Jim Vertuno and Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.
GLF–SANDERSON FARMS
JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. SENT: 680 words, photos.
GLF–LPGA TOUR
THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA. SENT: 600 words, photos.
___
For highlights of AP’s coverage leading up to World Cup, which runs from Nov. 21-Dec. 18 in Qatar: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/pronto/5e1f3e6abc12a54ed609128dbf0f1c9c
___
Saturday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1st game, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 2nd game, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College Top 25
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan at Iowa, noon
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 NC State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Mississippi, noon
No. 9 Oklahoma St. at No. 16 Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
No. 11 Penn St. vs. Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 Utah vs. Oregon St., 2 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford, 11 p.m.
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU, noon
No. 21 Minnesota vs. Purdue, noon
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
No. 25 Kansas St. vs. Texas Tech, noon
BASEBALL
National Basketball Association Preseason
Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League Preseason
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. St. Louis at Independence, Mo., 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.