AP Sports Digest

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS

For the first time in almost 30 years, three major college football games will match six unbeaten teams with records of at least 5-0. No. 6 Tennessee tries to break a long losing streak against No. 3 Alabama. No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan face off in a huge Big Ten East game. The Big 12′s matchup of undefeateds is No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU. National championship contenders could be revealed. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 9 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-LAS-VEGAS-BUSCH

LAS VEGAS — NASCAR champion Kurt Busch says he won’t be back for the rest of the season because of a concussion and also will not compete full-time in 2023. Busch was injured in a routine crash in July that exposed a design flaw in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. He says doctors told him “it is best for me to ‘shut it down.’” Tyler Reddick will replace Busch in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing next season. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBN–DOLPHINS-QBS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have cleared concussion protocols. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins. By AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BOX–WILDER-HELENIUS

NEW YORK — Deontay Wilder returns to the ring for the first time since his consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion faces Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. By Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Main event expected to start at about 11:30 p.m.

BBN–NLDS-BRAVES-PHILLIES

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies can take the NLDS with a Game 4 win over the Atlanta Braves. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts at 2 p.m.

BBA–ALDS-ASTROS-MARINERS

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners play their first home postseason game in 21 years and look to avoid elimination facing the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 4:07 p.m.

BBA–YANKEES-GUARDIANS

CLEVELAND — After splitting the first two games in New York, the Guardians and Yankees meet in Game 3 of the ALDS with Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie starting against Luis Severino, who pitched seven no-hit innings in his final start of the regular season. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 7:37 p.m.

BBN–NLDS-DODGERS-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove takes the mound for his hometown Padres in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the chance to pitch San Diego into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The 111-win Dodgers, whose offense has disappeared, turn to lefty Tyler Anderson to try to keep their season alive. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 9:37 p.m.

FBC–ALABAMA-TENNESSEE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers may have their best chance to end a 15-game skid to Alabama with coach Nick Saban on Saturday with the Crimson Tide coming in ranked third and Bryce Young’s status in question. By Al Lesar. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

FBC–T25-VANDERBILT-GEORGIA

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs look to stay unbeaten and hold the top spot in the rankings when they host lowly Vanderbilt in an SEC game at Sanford Stadium. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

FBC–T25-USC-UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY — The seventh-ranked Trojans off to their best start since 2006 as they head into a game at No. 20 Utah. A win over the Utes at raucous Rice-Eccles Stadium will put the Trojans in the driver’s seat in their bid to reach the Pac-12 title game. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m.

FBC–T25-NC STATE-SYRACUSE

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 North Carolina State in a key matchup in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. By John Kekis. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

HKN–LIGHTNING-PENGUINS

PITTSBURGH — Eastern Conference powers Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh meet on Saturday night. The Penguins took two of the three meetings with the Lightning last season. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game begins at 7 p.m.

BKN–MUTOMBO-BRAIN TUMOR

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor. The NBA and Mutombo’s family did not provide any other details, other than to say he’s “in great spirits.” He’s been one of the NBA’s global ambassadors for years. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos.

BASEBALL

Division Series

American League

Houston at Seattle, 4:07 p.m.

New York at Cleveland 7:37 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:37 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

AP Top 25

No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Clemson at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn St., noon

No. 7 Southern Cal at No. 20 Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Oklahoma St. at No. 13 TCU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi vs. Auburn, noon

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16 Mississippi St. at No. 22 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma, noon

No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa St., noon

No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota, noon

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer Playoffs

First Round

Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, noon

Nashville at L.A. Galaxy, 3 p.m.

