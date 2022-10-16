AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Sunday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep:

No. 4 Clemson beats Florida State for 7th straight time:

Rising scores on 2-pointer, No. 20 Utah tops No. 7 USC 43-42:

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

After Tennessee beat Alabama, how far will the Volunteers climb in The Associated Press college football poll? The Crimson Tide was one of five ranked and unbeaten teams to lose in a huge weekend of big games. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Poll released at 2 p.m. EDT.

FBN–COWBOYS-EAGLES

PHILADELPHIA — In a can’t-miss NFC East matchup, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys in prime time. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:20 p.m.

FBN–BILLS-CHIEFS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs in a showdown of two of the top teams in the NFL. It’s also a rematch of their thrilling overtime playoff game in January that Kansas City won. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 4:25 p.m.

BBA–YANKEES-GUARDIANS

CLEVELAND — The Guardians can close out the New York Yankees and advance to meet Houston in the ALCS with a win in Game 4 of the Division Series. Cleveland rallied in the ninth inning to win Game 3 with rookie Oscar Gonzalez delivering his second game-winning postseason hit in a week. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 7:07 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS — The third round of NASCAR’s playoffs open Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the remaining field of eight drivers are vying for the four open spots next month’s title-deciding season finale. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos. Race begins at 2:50 p.m.

FBC–T25-OHIO ST-LOOKING AHEAD

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Are the Ohio State Buckeyes on an inevitable march to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoff? Or is it too early and the sample size too unimposing so far to get a good read at the halfway point? By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 p.m.

FBN–RAVENS-GIANTS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will try to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a game at MetLife Stadium. Martindale was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator last season. By Tom Canavan. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game is underway.

BBN–PHILLIES ADVANCE

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are in the NLCS for the first time since 2010. They believe nothing can stop them in their run to the World Series. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos by 5 p.m.

GLF–ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

INZAI CITY, Japan — It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a final-round 2-under 68 to finish one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC–ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Manchester City travels to Liverpool in a meeting of the Premier League’s most dominant teams of the past four years. Arsenal faces Leeds, Manchester United hosts Newcastle, Chelsea plays at Aston Villa and Southampton faces West Ham. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Salt Lake at Austin, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Montreal, 8 p.m.

