AP Sports Digest

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5

Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys

Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ’Bama’s top-5 streak ends

BBA–YANKEES-GUARDIANS

CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. By Tom Withers. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FBN–COWBOYS-EAGLES

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions of Cooper Rush, and the Eagles improved to 6-0 with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 930 words, photos.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-NFC EAST

PHILADELPHIA — The NFC East went from least to beast in less than two years. After sending a losing team to the playoffs in 2020, the division boasts three of the four NFC teams with a winning record through six weeks, led by the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 a.m.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK

Alabama losses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after losing to Tennessee, but be cautious about making any grand proclamations about the Alabama dynasty’s long-term health. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 6 a.m. With: FBC–T25-College Football Poll. (Sent).

FBN–BILLS-CHIEFS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left in the game, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s championship finale by using fresh tires to chase down Ross Chastain and win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,00 words, photos. With: CAR–NASCAR-Las Vegas-Fight (Sent).

BBN-PADRES ADVANCE

SAN DIEGO — After winning three straight games against the 111-victory Los Angeles Dodgers to take the NL Division Series 3-1, the San Diego Padres will host Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies in an all-wild card NLCS beginning Tuesday night. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BBN–PHILLIES ADVANCE

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are in the NLCS for the first time since 2010. They believe nothing can stop them in their run to the World Series. By Dan Gelston. SENT. 750 words, photos.

American League Division Series

Cleveland at New York, 7:07 p.m.

NFL

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLS

Miami at New York City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

