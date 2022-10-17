AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALDS-GUARDIANS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Jameson Taillon starts for the New York Yankees, who forced a decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, and Adam Civale takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in what figures to be a bullpen game. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 7:07 p.m.

FBN–BRONCOS-CHARGERS

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) look to move into a tie for the AFC West lead when they host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-3). Both QBs are playing through injuries, Herbert with fractured rib cartilage and Wilson with a strained shoulder muscle. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:20 p.m.

FBN–NFL-OWNERS MEETINGS

From concussions to roughing the passer, there’s plenty to discuss when the NFL owners meet on Tuesday in New York. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m. With FBN–NFL Owners-Capsules (upcoming).

BKN–NBA-SEASON OVERVIEW

Golden State coach Steve Kerr went into last season uncertain if his club would be good enough to contend for another NBA championship. He got his answer. He’s getting another ring. And now, the Warriors will try to do it all again, with a loaded field of contenders trying to get in their way. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 960 words, photos.

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll. The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth. By Basketball Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 830 words, photos.

SOC–GOLDEN BALL

Karim Benzema is the favorite to win the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 5 p.m.

COMMENTARY

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

LAS VEGAS — Bubba Wallace adopted the mantra “Peace. Love. Understanding” to push back against the negativity and vitriol hurled his way. But there was nothing peaceful or understanding in what appeared to be his deliberate crashing of reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, or Wallace’s attempt to fight Larson after the crash. NASCAR is now investigating the scrap and Wallace could face suspension. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-NFC EAST

PHILADELPHIA — The NFC East went from least to beast in less than two years. After sending a losing team to the playoffs in 2020, the division boasts three of the four NFC teams with a winning record through six weeks. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK

Alabama loses so infrequently it seems to shift the shape of the season when it happens. The latest put Tennessee in play for the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

NOTABLE

SOC—NEYMAR-TRIAL

BARCELONA, Spain — A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. By Hernán Muñoz and Tales Azzoni. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BBN–NLCS-PHILLIES-PADRES PREVIEW

SAN DIEGO — The all-wild card NL Championship Series between Philadelphia and San Diego will have plenty of star power — Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber for the Phillies and Manny Machado and Juan Soto for the Padres. San Diego eliminated the top-seeded Dodgers while the Phillies beat the second-seeded Braves. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBN–BILLS ANALYSIS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen is hurdling opponents again, Von Miller is making plays in the clutch and the Buffalo Bills can lay claim to being the AFC’s best team six weeks into the season following a 24-20 win over Kansas City. So long as the two stay healthy, the Bills (5-1) have a real chance of making the claim of being the NFL’s best team come February. By John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m. With FBN–Chiefs Analysis (upcoming).

FBN–COWBOYS ANALYSIS

DALLAS — Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he wants to be an “A-plus” after a throwing session before being inactive for the fifth consecutive week in a loss at Philadelphia. Cooper Rush’s first failing grade as the fill-in against the Eagles might bring more urgency to Prescott’s return. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m. With FBN–Eagles-Analysis (upcoming).

SBD–WHITE’S NEXT MOVE

Shaun White’s first full season in retirement also marks the beginning of his first year as a full-fledged business owner. HIs snowboard and winter wear brand officially launched Monday. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 700 words, photos.

___

Monday Time Schedule

MLB PLAYOFFS

American League Division Series

Cleveland at New York, 7:07 p.m.

NFL

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLS

Miami at New York City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

