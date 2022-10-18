AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–BRONCOS-CHARGERS

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have won three straight to improve to 4-2. They are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. The game appeared to be headed toward a tie until Denver’s Montrell Washington muffed JK Scott’s punt at the Broncos 32-yard line. It was recovered by Deane Leonard at the 28. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 925 words, photos.

With: — FBN–Broncos-Flag Football. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 660 words, photos.

FBN–NFL-OWNERS MEETINGS There isn’t expected to be any significant news related to concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties or Washington owner Dan Snyder when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday. Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Commanders denied the contents of the report, calling it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.” By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 635 words, photos.

BKN—NBA-THINGS TO KNOW Nikola Jokic is chasing history. LeBron James is moving up a lot of all-time stat lists. Gregg Popovich is going to see his list of all-time coaching foes grow by a few more names, while he coaches a really young team in San Antonio. The Eastern Conference held its own against the Western Conference last season, and it’s a pretty good bet that the Utah Jazz won’t be favored as often as they were last year. With the NBA season starting Tuesday night, there are many storylines to track. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 1,400 words, photos by 6 a.m.

FBN–BEHIND THE CALL Tom Brady is off to his first 3-3 start in a decade. And he has just eight touchdown throws after tossing 96 TD passes over the last two seasons. He lost his cool Sunday when he chewed out his offensive line during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. But Brady missed the team’s walkthrough on Saturday to attend the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Bucs coach Todd Bowles insists Brady’s excused absence had nothing to do with his team’s latest loss. And Bowles also maintains he’s not giving Brady preferential treatment. By Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 880 words, photos by 6 a.m.

NOTABLE

BBN–NLCS-PHILLIES-PADRES PREVIEW SAN DIEGO — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds. Machado thinks these are the two best teams. Says Harper, “People kind of counted us both out, right?” Both sluggers expect it to be a fun series. San Diego eliminated the top-seeded Dodgers while the Phillies beat the second-seeded Braves. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 860 words, photos.

FBN–COMMANDERS-WENTZ WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken right ring finger. The team did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wentz was injured when his throwing hand got tangled up with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones while delivering a pass during the second quarter of the game Thursday night. Wentz continued to play despite the injury and helped the Commanders snap a four-game losing streak. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 260 words, photos.

FBN–DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. Assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 525 words, photos.

FBN—1972 DOLPHINS-CHASING PERFECTION MIAMI — It has been nearly 50 years since the Miami Dolphins defeated Washington in the Super Bowl to complete their perfect 17-0 season. Even though they weren’t chasing perfection at the time, they ended up accomplishing something that no team since has repeated. As hard as it was to go undefeated back then, advances in the game have made completing a perfect season nearly impossible today. By Alanis Thames. UPCOMING: 980 words, photos by 6 a.m.

___

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

BASEBALL

American League Division Series

Cleveland at New York, 4:07 p.m.

National League Championship Series

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

