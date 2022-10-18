AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Tuesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

The highlights of Tuesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Rebecca Miller, followed by Bob Lentz at 5 p.m. and John Nicholson at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

AUDIO HEADLINES

Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Guardians-YankeesrainedouttoplayALDSGame5onTuesday/d30e20ad8fcd4749a585d1c9ac6c5ccc

Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/LateturnoverHopkins4thfieldgoalgivesChargersOTwin/634a9e8b6e1f45a68a501d9a105a1883

The latest in sports https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Thelatestinsports/54cc29239a744e89aac31cc8df8497e6

ONLY ON AP

BBO–OHTANI IN JAPAN

TOKYO — Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is back in Japan after a long MLB season in which his Los Angeles Angels’ missed the playoffs again. In an interview at Tokyo’s Haneda airport he says it was “a good season for me personally.” However, he said he had a “rather negative impression of the season” for the team. By Koji Ueda. SENT: 330 words, photos.

BKN–MAGIC-BANCHERO DIARY

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero is entering his first season as the favorite to be the NBA’s rookie of the year. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft by the Orlando Magic will do a periodic diary chronicling his season for The Associated Press. By Paolo Banchero. SENT: 750 words, photos.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALDS–GUARDIANS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — In the decisive Game 5 of an AL Division Series pushed back a day by rain, All-Star Nestor Cortes starts on three days’ rest for the New York Yankees and Aaron Civale pitches for the Cleveland Guardians. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 4:07 p.m.

BKN–LAKERS-WARRIORS

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors will hang their latest championship banner and hand out rings when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m. With BKN–NBA-Things To Know (sent).

FBN–JUICY BIG APPLE

NEW YORK — All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple is rotten no more. The Giants are 5-1, the Jets are 4-2 and both are riding three-game winning streaks and have winning records together for the first time since 2015. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 860 words, photos.

FBC–T25-MIDSEASON REPORT

The first half of the college football season has been defined by coaching changes, downtrodden programs finding success and several traditional powers with lofty preseason expectations hitting the skids. Which team has has the most surprising rise? Most disappointing fall? Best coach? Halfway Heisman? And who is going to win the national championship. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 880 words, photos. With FBC–T25-Midseason All-America Team (sent).

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The defending national champions went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five. UConn is sixth, the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State is the rest of the top 10. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HKN–NHL DIVERSITY

NEW YORK — The NHL is expected to release the results of its first workforce survey looking at the race and gender makeup around the league. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

COMMENTARY

GLF–ON THE FRINGE-MONEY

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Dustin Johnson already has made more than $31 million in four months of LIV Golf. Peter Uihlein has crossed the $11 million mark. No matter how anyone spins it, the Saudi-funded league is defined by money. The concern for the PGA Tour should be how great a temptation it becomes. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 4 p.m. With GLF–Golf Notes and GLF–Golf Glance (both sent).

FBN–BEHIND THE CALL

Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 880 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BBN–NLCS-PHILLIES-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies face Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship that still features plenty of big-name players even though they’re the two lowest-seeded teams. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:03 p.m.

BKN–76ERS-CELTICS

BOSTON — Celtics interim coach Mazzulla makes his regular-season debut as Boston opens its season against the 76ers. The Celtics will also honor Bill Russell for the first of two times this season. By Kyle Hightower. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

FBN–NFL-OWNERS MEETINGS

NEW YORK — NFL owners have plenty to discuss when they meet in New York. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBN–1972 DOLPHINS-CHASING PERFECTION

It’s quite likely no other Miami team will ever live up to that perfect ’72 Dolphins team. That team has almost taken a larger-than-life meaning in the hearts and minds of sports fans. What that team did 50 years ago was difficult enough, but in today’s NFL it’s a nearly unattainable feat. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 980 words, photos, graphic.

SOC–NEYMAR TRIAL

BARCELONA, Spain — Neymar says in court in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. By Hernán Muñoz and Tales Azzoni. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC–MESSI-FAN GROUP

MADRID — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 440 words, photo.

SOC–WORLD CUP WATCH

Edinson Cavani is back scoring again and that’s good news for Uruguay ahead of probably his fourth and last World Cup. The 35-year-old striker moved to Valencia in search of playing time ahead of the tournament in Qatar but failed to score in his first three games. He netted twice at the weekend and the relief was clear. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 640 words, photos. Also: SOC–WCup-Portugal-Jota Out (SENT).

FBC–T25-BIG TEN-BIG TWO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan are making the Big Ten look like the Big Two and Little 12, rekindling memories of Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler turning the chase for a conference championship into a two-team race. No. 16 Penn State potentially can be a factor because it hosts Ohio State on Oct. 29. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBC–BIG 12-CLOSE CALLS

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Just about every game in the Big 12 this season has come down to the final minutes. Of the 17 so far, 12 have been decided by 10 points or fewer, and another would have been had Kansas not gotten a pick-six in overtime in a 55-42 win over West Virginia. Nine games have been decided by one possession and three in overtime. Iowa State has been the biggest hard-luck loser, falling four times by a combined 14 points. TCU and Kansas State, the lone unbeatens in league play, have combined to win four one-possession games. The Horned Frogs and Wildcats face off Saturday. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FBC–PAC-12-PLAYOFF CHANCES

The Pac-12’s College Football Playoff chances shifted with No. 15 Utah’s win over No. 12 Southern California. The win kept the Utes in the hunt, put Oregon as the conference’s frontrunner and left USC with a tougher road. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 7 p.m.

___

Tuesday Time Schedule

BASEBALL

American League Division Series

Cleveland at New York, 4:07 p.m.

National League Championship Series

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.