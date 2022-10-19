AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALDS–GUARDIANS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers and the New York Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 in Game 5 of the AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 970 words, photos.

BBA—ALCS-YANKES-ASTROS-PREVIEW

Jose Altuve, Houston’s diminutive superstar, has long been a postseason powerhouse. But Altuve has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began. The Astros hope he finds his stroke when they return to the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and host the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Wednesday night. By Kristie Rieken, SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

BBN–NLCS-PHILLIES-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — Bryce Harper homered again, Kyle Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive and Zack Wheeler was brilliant in throwing one-hit ball for seven innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres 2-0 to open the all-wild card NL Championship Series. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

BBN—NLCS-THE BROTHERS NOLA

SAN DIEGO — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other’s biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other.. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 640 words, photos by 6 a.m. EDT.

WITH:

MLB-PLAYOFF-PRIMER. SENT: 840 words, photos.

BKN–LAKERS-WARRIORS

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry opened the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 after receiving their championship rings. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 700 words, photos.

WITH:

SAN FRANCISCO — BKN–WARRIORS-CURRY-GRINER. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 215 words, photos.

BKN–76ERS-CELTICS

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 in the NBA’s season opener. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 790 words, photos.

FBN–NFL-OWNERS MEETINGS

NEW YORK — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 990 words, photos.

OLY–TOKYO-BRIBERY SCANDAL

TOKYO — The bribery scandal tied to the Tokyo Olympics won’t go away, sullying the legacy of the organizing committee as Japan continues in talks with the International Olympic Committee to land the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo. By Yuri Kageyama and Stephen Wade. SENT: 480 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL

South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The defending national champions went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-WALLACE SUSPENDED

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 760 words, photos.

FBN–INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. By AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBN–JUICY BIG APPLE

NEW YORK — All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple is rotten no more. The Giants are 5-1, the Jets are 4-2 and both are riding three-game winning streaks and have winning records together for the first time since 2015. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 860 words, photos.

___

Wednesday’s EDT Time Schedule

BASEBALL

League Championship Series

American League

New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:35 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

