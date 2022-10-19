AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Wednesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Ben... READ MORE

The highlights of Wednesday's AP Sports report.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALCS-YANKEES-ASTROS

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and New York Yankees meet in the AL Championship Series once again. The Astros, who beat New York to advance to the World Series in both 2017 and 2019 will send Justin Verlander to the mound for Game 1 against Jameson Taillon and a Yankees team that faces a quick turnaround after eliminating Cleveland in the ALDS Tuesday. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 4:35 p.m.

.

BBN–NLCS-PHILLIES-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — Aaron Nola and the power-rich Philadelphia Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series over the San Diego Padres, whose catcher is Nola’s brother, Austin. Bryce Harper has homered in three straight postseason games and Kyle Schwarber hit the longest homer in Petco Park history in a 2-0 win Wednesday night. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMIING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7:37 p.m.

BBO–TOO WILD?

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 710 words, photos.

HKN–NHL DIVERSITY

NEW YORK — The NHL has received plenty of criticism for being slow to address diversity issues in a sport that is predominantly white from the ice up through the front office and ownership. The league conducting its first demographic study of employees opened the door to more criticism with figures showing nearly 84% are white, but the potential benefits of diversifying could be significant over a long period of time. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BKL–BRITTNEY GRINER-BIRTHDAY

Brittney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, awaiting an appeal to her nine-year sentence for drug possession that’s set for next week. The WNBA star has been especially down lately, according to her lawyers. They were with her for part of her birthday on Tuesday. Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin, said it wasn’t much of a celebration, but that Griner’s attorneys passed along well wishes from family and friends. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BKC–ACC PREVIEW

No. 1 North Carolina and No. 7 Duke are the favorites in the Atlantic Coast Conference race. They remain the center of attention in the league even with the recent retirements of their Hall of Fame coaches. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BKW–UCONN-COACH BUECKERS

Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers says she plans to spend this season as a student coach for the Huskies. The former national player of the year will miss the entire season with a torn ACL in her left knee. Coach Geno Auriemma said he believes Bueckers can grow as a player this year by sitting in on practices and watching from a coach’s eyes instead of a player’s eyes. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 610 words, photos.

FIG–BEIJING OLYMPICS-TEAM MEDALS

Eight months after finishing behind the Russians at the Winter Games, the U.S. team has yet to receive its medals, or even know whether they will be silver or gold. That’s because only recently did the Russian Anti-Doping Agency complete its painfully slow investigation into Kamila Valieva, the now-16-year-old whose positive doping test that surfaced during the opening week of the Olympics led to its biggest scandal in years. RUSADA did not reveal the results of its investigation, but it did say that the next step in the process would be to hold disciplinary hearings in September or October. There have been no updates on those hearings. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

NOTABLE

FBN–DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Before the injury, Tagovailoa was off to the best start of his career. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBN–PRO PICKS-WEEK 7

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe the winner can turn its season around. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 650 words, photos.

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKS

Five games matching ranked teams highlight Week 8, including pivotal conference showdowns in the Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 910 words, photos.

FBN–INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. From the more than 100 minutes of game action without a touchdown on Thursday nights to the recent Monday night slog between the Chargers and Broncos, teams playing on the NFL’s biggest stage have struggled to score. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 890 words, photos.

GLF–CJ CUP

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup from high above the Las Vegas Strip and defends his title in the lowlands of South Carolina. The biggest difference is what’s at stake: A chance to get back to No. 1 in the world for the first time in more than two years. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BBN–NLCS-THE BROTHERS NOLA

SAN DIEGO — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other’s biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. The brothers face off when Aaron starts for the Philadelphia Phillies against Austin and the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series. By Beth Harris. SENT: 640 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-BELL-WALLACE APOLOGY

Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell shared a flight home from Las Vegas, and Wallace apologized during the trip to his fellow Toyota teammate for the incident that crippled Bell’s championship chances. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BKN–PELICANS-NETS

NEW YORK — Zion Williamson and Ben Simmons, former No. 1 picks who missed last season, face each other in their season openers as the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Brooklyn Nets. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

BBA–GUARDIANS-WRAPUP

CLEVELAND — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from afterthoughts to World Series title contenders. Overlooked from the start of 2022, baseball’s youngest team grew up quickly before it ran out of rallies and time in the third week of October. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

Wednesday Time Schedule (EDT)

Baseball playoffs

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:35 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

