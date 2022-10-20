AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Wednesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Doug... READ MORE

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALCS-YANKEES-ASTROS

HOUSTON — When Justin Verlander was laboring and needed 45 pitches to get through two innings, Astros manager Dusty Baker was worried he’d have to go to his bullpen early. Instead, the veteran ace buckled down and found a groove, striking out 11 in six strong innings to lead Houston over the New York Yankees 4-2 in their AL Championship Series opener Wednesday night. . By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BBN–NLCS-PHILLIES-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — The scrappy San Diego Padres, largely rebuilt at the trade deadline, are finding their identity at just the right time. In danger of heading to Philadelphia down 0-2 in the NL Championship Series, the Padres produced another huge rally in front of their rowdy fans to put some punch into the all-wild card matchup. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BKN–PELICANS-NETS

NEW YORK — Zion Williamson resumed his assault on backboards and basketball players, leaving both at the mercy of his skills and strength. Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN–OBIT-TRIPPI

ATLANTA — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

HKN–NHL DIVERSITY

NEW YORK — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league’s first workplace demographic study. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annual fall meeting — also shows the NHL’s path forward.. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 600 words.

NOTABLE

FBN–DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Before the injury, Tagovailoa was off to the best start of his career. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BKL–BRITTNEY GRINER-BIRTHDAY

Brittney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, awaiting an appeal to her nine-year sentence for drug possession that’s set for next week. The WNBA star has been especially down lately, according to her lawyers. They were with her for part of her birthday on Tuesday. Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin, said it wasn’t much of a celebration, but that Griner’s attorneys passed along well wishes from family and friends. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 610 words, photos.

FBN—RAIDERS-ADAMS

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stepped to the lectern for his weekly press conference decked in all-black Fragment Air Jordan gear, with his backpack strapped on, and only five minutes to spare before team meetings. He used about four of them and had nothing more than Sunday’s opponent, the Houston Texans, on his mind.

Thursday Time Schedule (EDT)

Baseball playoffs

New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NFL

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:25 p.m.

