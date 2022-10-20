AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Thursday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALCS–YANKEES-ASTROS

HOUSTON — Houston’s Framber Valdez opposes New York’s Luis Severino when the Astros look to take a 2-0 lead over the Yankees in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series. Houston won the opener 4-2. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7:37 p.m.

FBN–SAINTS-CARDINALS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals try to snap an eight-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Saints By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

BKN–CLIPPERS-LAKERS

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard plays his first game in 16 months when the Los Angeles Clippers open their regular season against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m.

FBC–T25-RISE OF THE FROGS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sonny Dykes and TCU have gotten halfway through their first regular season together still undefeated. The eighth-ranked Horned Frogs have won three consecutive games over ranked opponents for the first time in school history. A win over No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night would put TCU alone atop the Big 12 standings. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 760 words, photos. With FBC–T25-Kansas St-TCU Preview (upcoming).

SOC–WORLD CUP-1 MONTH TO GO

GENEVA — The first World Cup in the Middle East is only one month away. Qatar has been on an often bumpy 12-year journey that has transformed the nation. Qatar has faced skeptics, critics and derision from the soccer world but will open the most political modern World Cup on Nov. 20 against Ecuador. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

SOC–ENGLISH PREVIEW

MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo has been removed from Manchester United’s squad — but not the headlines. He will play no part in his team’s game against Chelsea on Saturday and he is still dominating the buildup. United manager Erik ten Hag acted swiftly after Ronaldo — an unused substitute — headed to the changing room before the end of Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham. By James Robson. SENT: 730 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BBN–NLDS-PADRES-PHILLIES PREVIEW

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off their worst loss of the postseason and are tied 1-1 against San Diego in the NLCS. Game 3 is Friday night. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBC–CFP EXPANSION

DALLAS — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff meet in person for the third time since the university presidents who oversee the CFP charged them with expanding the format from four to 12 and with trying to get it done for the 2024 season. The management committee members say they have made progress, but time isn’t unlimited. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 650 words, with photos by 8 p.m.

HKN–CANUCKS-WILD

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Vancouver Canucks visit the Minnesota Wild, who are winless in three games while giving up 20 goals. The Canucks, meanwhile, are the first NHL team to blow multigoal leads in each of its first four games and lose them. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m.

BKN–WIZARDS-BEAL

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal chose to stay with the Wizards and sign a five-year contract. Now the pressure is on both him and the team to show some real improvement after Washington missed the playoffs a season ago. The Wizards play their home opener Friday night against Chicago. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m.

GLF–CJ CUP

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy begin the fight for No. 1 when the CJ Cup in South Carolina starts with a stacked field. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m.

US-NCAA-CONCUSSION LAWSUIT

The widow of a former University of Southern California football player who is suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repeated concussions that caused brain damage is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury this week. The case is one of hundreds brought against governing body of college athletics over head injuries and could be the first decided by a jury. By Brian Melley. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 6 p.m.

CAR–F1-US GRAND PRIX

AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen has already been crowned Formula 1 champion. His Red Bull team is streaking toward the constructor’s title as well. And yet the big question looming over this week’s United States Grand Prix is what to do about Red Bull’s cost cap breach in 2021 and whether the team and its drivers should be punished. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SKI–WCUP-SHIFFRIN AND RECORDS

Mikaela Shiffrin heads into the World Cup season that begins Saturday in Austria with 74 career wins on the circuit, putting her within shouting distance of Lindsey Vonn’s 82, the most for a woman, and Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86. As Shiffrin’s total increases — she’s never claimed fewer than three victories in any of her 10 previous seasons, with a high of 17 in 2018-19 — each triumph is sure to be met with attention to, and questions about, those records. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 600 words, photo.

FIG–SKATE AMERICA PREVIEW

All eyes will be on 17-year-old Ilia Malinin when he makes his senior Grand Prix debut at Skate America this weekend. The new face of American figure skating became the first person to land a quad axel in competition last month, when he hit it at the lower-level U.S. Classic. The U.S. should have the ice dance favorites in Madison Chock and Evan Bates and in the pairs competition with Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who broke up Russia’s sweep of the Olympic podium with a bronze medal in Beijing, will be the one to beat in the women’s competition. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 800 words, photos.

Thursday Time Schedule

Baseball

American League Championship Series

New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

NFL

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:25 p.m.

