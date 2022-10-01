AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The AP's Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP's Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBC–T25-NC STATE-CLEMSON

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina State face each other in a game for early control of the ACC Atlantic Division. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

FBC–T25-OKLAHOMA STATE-BAYLOR

WACO, Texas — Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State plays its Big 12 opener at No. 16 Baylor in a rematch of last year’s conference title game. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

BBA–MARINERS CLINCH

SEATTLE — Baseball is fun again in the Pacific Northwest in a way that it hasn’t been in more than two decades. The longest postseason drought in the four major professional sports ended Friday night when the Seattle Mariners earned a long-coveted spot in the Major League Baseball playoffs. By Tim Booth. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-TALLADEGA PREVIEW

NASCAR heads into Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, one of the most chaotic tracks in the schedule, hopeful the reliability and safety concerns surrounding the Next Gen don’t factor into the event. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. With CAR–NASCAR-Anderson Burned: Jordan Anderson airlifted from Talladega with burns in Trucks crash (sent; developing).

BKL–WORLD CUP-US DOMINANCE

SYDNEY — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women’s basketball team. They don’t plan on letting the run end any time soon. Wilson and Stewart helped the U.S. to a fourth consecutive World Cup championship Saturday with an 83-61 win over China that was the record margin for a gold medal game. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 570 words, photos. With BKL–World Cup-US Copper Diary (sent).

COMMENTARY

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS

No. 10 North Carolina State visits No. 5 Clemson in the first top-10 matchup for the Wolfpack in program history and No. 2 Alabama tries to make it 16 straight victories in the series against No. 20 Arkansas as October opens in college football. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 9 p.m., then updated after late games.

NOTABLE

BBA–ORIOLES-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge tries to hit his 62nd home run, exactly 61 years to the day Roger Maris set the American League record with his 61st, as the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game underway. With BBA–Yankees-Britton (sent).

BBN–PHILLIES-NATIONALS

WASHINGTON — Trying to earn the last NL playoff spot, Philadelphia plays Washington in a doubleheader at Nationals Park. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. First game underway; Game 2 starts at 7:05 p.m., weather permitting.

FBC–T25-KENTUCKY-MISSISSIPPI

OXFORD, Miss. — Will Levis leads No. 7 Kentucky against Jaxson Dart and No. 14 Mississippi in the first game when both teams were ranked since 1958. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game underway.

FBC–T25-ALABAMA-ARKANSAS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 20 Arkansas hosts second-ranked Alabama in an SEC West Division clash. It will be the Crimson Tide’s first SEC road challenge of the season. The Razorbacks are coming off their first loss of the season to Texas A&M. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

GLF–SANDERSON FARMS

JACKSON, Miss. — Thomas Detry of Belgium and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada share the lead going into the weekend of the Sanderson Farms Championship. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 8 p.m. With GLF–Dunhill Links Championship (sent).

GLF–LPGA TOUR

THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull of England has a one-shot lead over Thai teen Atthaya Thitikul and Janet Lin of China in The Ascendant LPGA. Thitikul can go to No. 1 in the world if she wins. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 9 p.m.

SOC–ENGLISH ROUNDUP

The Premier League has returned after a two-week break for international fixtures with Arsenal winning its north London derby against Tottenham 3-1. Liverpool is at home to Brighton, whose new manager Roberto De Zerbi takes charge of his first game, while Graham Potter leads Chelsea for the first time in the Premier League at Crystal Palace. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 260 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

