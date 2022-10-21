AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Brian Mahoney until 3 a.m. EDT. The day supervisor will be Ben Nuckols at 9 a.m. EDT. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

All times EDT

The latest in sports: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Thelatestinsports/af447a04372e4efd947652b686c36bd1

Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Morants34pointsleadGrizzliestoOTwinoverKnicks/7cf23dbfd0974607ba7df840591f1905

Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Pionkscores2ndgoalofgameinOTJetsbeatAvalanche4-3/e8fa29ef36854d868fd3945267b3ff1a

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALCS–YANKEES-ASTROS

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With: BBA-ALCS-Altuve-Fan. (Sent)

FBN-PANTHERS-49ERS TRADE

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 500 words, photos.

FBN–SAINTS-CARDINALS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34. By David Brandt. SENT: 750 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN–COWBOYS-PRESCOTT

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he will start Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions. Prescott’s return would end a five-game absence after he fractured his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 560 words, photos.

FBN-BUCCANEERS-BRADY-APOLOGY

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has apologized for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast. By Fred Goodall. SENT: 330 words, photos.

BKN–CLIPPERS-LAKERS

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard plays his first game in 16 months when the Los Angeles Clippers open their regular season against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m.

BBN–NLDS-PADRES-PHILLIES PREVIEW

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off their worst loss of the postseason and are tied 1-1 against San Diego in the NLCS. Game 3 is Friday night, with Joe Musgrove pitching for the Padres and the Phillies countering with lefty Ranger Suárez.. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FBC–CFP EXPANSION

DALLAS — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met in person for the third time since the university presidents who oversee the CFP charged them with expanding the format from four to 12 and with trying to get it done for the 2024 season. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 620 words, photos.

US-NCAA-CONCUSSION LAWSUIT

A Los Angeles jury could be the first in the U.S. to decide whether the NCAA failed to protect college football players from repeated blows to the head that cause serious brain injuries. A jury was seated Thursday in a Los Angeles courtroom in the case of a former University of Southern California linebacker who had significant brain damage when he died at age 49. By Brian Melley. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

GLF–CJ CUP

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax share the lead at the CJ Cup with a 65. Rory McIlroy, the FedEx Cup champion who can reach No. 1 in the world this week with a win, and Tom Kim got most of the attention and were one shot behind. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 730 words, photos.

FBC–T25-RISE OF THE FROGS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sonny Dykes and TCU have gotten halfway through their first regular season together still undefeated. The eighth-ranked Horned Frogs have won three consecutive games over ranked opponents for the first time in school history. A win over No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night would put TCU alone atop the Big 12 standings. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 760 words, photos. With FBC–T25-Kansas St-TCU Preview (sent).

SOC–ENGLISH PREVIEW

MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo has been removed from Manchester United’s squad — but not the headlines. He will play no part in his team’s game against Chelsea on Saturday and he is still dominating the buildup. United manager Erik ten Hag acted swiftly after Ronaldo — an unused substitute — headed to the changing room before the end of Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham. By James Robson. SENT: 730 words, photos.

CAR—F1-US GRAND PRIX-AUSTIN

AUSTIN, Texas — Fernando Alonso remembers the quiet times in Austin. Now, if anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it’s the more than 400,000 fans that are expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the race that put the series back on American soil. By Jim Vertuno. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 a.m.

SKI–WCUP-SHIFFRIN AND RECORDS

Mikaela Shiffrin heads into the World Cup season that begins Saturday in Austria with 74 career wins on the circuit, putting her within shouting distance of Lindsey Vonn’s 82, the most for a woman, and Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86. As Shiffrin’s total increases — she’s never claimed fewer than three victories in any of her 10 previous seasons, with a high of 17 in 2018-19 — each triumph is sure to be met with attention to, and questions about, those records. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 600 words, photo.

___

Friday Time Schedule

Baseball

National League Championship Series

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:37 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.