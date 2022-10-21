AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Friday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Ben... READ MORE

TOP STORIES

BBN–NLCS–PADRES-PHILLIES

PHILADELPHIA — The San Diego Padres are tied 1-1 with the Philadelphia Phillies headed into Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7:37 p.m.

CLB–IRAN PROTESTS-ATHLETES REACT

MORIOKA, Japan — Add Iranian Elnaz Rekabi to a growing list of female athletes who have been targeted by their governments for defying authoritarian policies, or acting out in the face of bullying and threats. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

TEN–HALEP-DOPING SUSPENSION

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 425 words, photos.

BBA–ASTROS-YANKEES PREVIEW

NEW YORK — The key to beating the Yankees in keeping the ball in the ballpark. New York, which trails the Houston Astros 2-0 in the AL Championship Series going into Game 3 on Saturday, has scored 18 of 24 runs on 11 long balls during the postseason and a major league-high 50.8% during the season. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BBA—RANGERS-BOCHY

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons. Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 270 words, photos. Will be updated.

US-NCAA-CONCUSSION LAWSUIT

LOS ANGELES — The widow of a former University of Southern California football player who is suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repeated concussions that caused brain damage is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury this week. The case is one of hundreds brought against governing body of college athletics over head injuries and could be the first decided by a jury. By Beth Harris. SENT: 1,000 words, photos; will be updated with opening statements.

COMMENTARY

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-BRADY’S FUTURE

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says retirement isn’t in his future so let the 2023 speculation begin. Brady’s comment Thursday doesn’t mean he’s coming back for a 24th season but anything is possible for the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 680 words, photos.

BBO–PAUL NEWBERRY-DUSTY’S QUEST

Johnny B. Baker Jr. — just call him Dusty — is back for another run at that elusive World Series title. At 73, he’s running out of chances. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BKO–FRANCE-WEMBANYAMA

PARIS — Victor Wembanyama is considered the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft and the French teen prodigy could be a star at the next Olympic Games in France. Following his jaw-dropping performances in two exhibition games in Las Vegas earlier this month, the hype is growing fast around the imposing 18-year-old who plays for Metropolitans 92 in Paris. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 5 p.m.

GLF–CJ CUP

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim were one shot out of the lead going into the second round of the CJ Cup, where McIlroy needs a win to reach No. 1 in the world. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m. With GLF—BMW Ladies Championship (sent); GLF—Mallorca Open (sent).

FBN–PANTHERS-REBUILDING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are now in rebuild mode. The Panthers, who have the worst record in the league at 1-5, have traded their best player and a starting wide receiver this week. The Panthers aren’t going to call in “tanking,” but it’s pretty clear they have positioned themselves to be a great position to get the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-HOMESTEAD PREVIEW

The focus in NASCAR has yet to shift to the actual playoff racing with three races remaining to crown a new Cup champion. But as the series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway, the conversation over safety concerns has shifted to retaliation and what is over the line. Bubba Wallace is suspended for Sunday’s race for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last week. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

CAR–F1-US GRAND PRIX-AUSTIN

AUSTIN, Texas — Fernando Alonso remembers the quiet times in Austin. Back when the two-time Formula 1 champion could jog the city streets without being noticed, move through a hotel lobby with ease, and drive to the Circuit of the Americas for the U.S. Grand Prix without planning for traffic well ahead of time. No more. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 810 words, photos.

BKC–ST. JOHN’S-WILLIAMS INDUCTION

The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its plans to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. His daughters accuse Williams of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph and Whizdom Williams both wrote open letters they sent Friday to The Associated Press. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 580 words, photos.

FBN–1972 DOLPHINS-DON SHULA

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Dolphins’ 1972 undefeated season led to the immortalization of Don Shula. He has street names, hotels, restaurants and more named after him in Florida. His importance in the city – and the NFL — is almost bigger than life. By Tim Reynolds and Alanis Thames. SENT: 900 words, photos.

Friday Time Schedule (EDT)

Baseball playoffs

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:37 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

