AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Vin... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Vin Cherwoo until 3 a.m. The day supervisor will be Jay Cohen at 9 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636. Agate, 800-300-8340.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

AUDIO HEADLINES

Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/NikolaJokicnotchestriple-doubleasNuggetstopWarriors/4f00a3c1a40849db919b0780b2d6e72d

Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104 https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/TatumandBrowncombinefor57CelticstopHeat111-104/7fab3f956d9a4644ae9d265e1e2f224b

Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1 https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/SchwarberHRSeguraPhilliestopPadres4-2leadNLCS2-1/62957553de754e2698db35d423db81b5

Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105 https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Durantbreakslatetiewith3NetstopRaptors109-105/0d9dd4ff43254e1ab3e9b2c0f9807426

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBN–NLCS–PADRES-PHILLIES PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. Segura had made an error earlier in the game that cost the Phillies a run and also got picked off first base. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins committed a two-base error that led to an unearned run for the Padres. But starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding to pitch five sharp inning and pick up the win. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

With: — BBN-NLCS-PADRES-PEEVED PROFAR. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BKN–NUGGETS-WARRIORS

SAN FRANCISCO — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and the Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 128-123 in a rematch of the teams’ first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.Jordan Poole made a backcourt steal from Bones Hyland and scored 14.7 seconds left to get Golden State within 124-123 then Bruce Brown dunked immediately. The Warriors had another chance and Klay Thompson missed a potential tying 3 from the top with 9.3 seconds left. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 590 words, photos.

BKN–SUNS-TRAIL BLAZERS PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made a layup with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with 16 points. Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 33 points. Lillard’s free throws with 33.9 seconds left tied it at 111. Booker missed a short jumper before Simons’ layup put Portland in front. Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton on the other end, but Ayton missed the first, then missed the second on purpose for a failed try at a tying basket. By Anne Peterson. SENT: 575 words, photos.

SOC–WOMEN’S WORLD CUP DRAW AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Organizers will hold the draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. There will be 32 teams in the Cup, eight more than the last tournament in 2019. By Steve McMorran. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 7 a.m.

NOTABLE

BKN–GRIZZLIES-ROCKETS HOUSTON — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points. The Rockets led by 16 in the first half before the Grizzlies used a big run to start the third quarter and take the lead. Jalen Green, the second pick in the 2021 draft, led the Rockets with 33 points. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 640 words, photos.

TEN–HALEP-DOPING SUSPENSION Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the suspension Friday. Halep is a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. The 31-year-old from Romania says in a social media post that she was shocked by the positive test and “never knowingly took any prohibited substance.” She says she will “fight until the end.” The ITIA said Halep tested positive in New York for Roxadustat. The drug stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 490 words, photos.

BKO–FRANCE-WEMBANYAMA PARIS — Victor Wembanyama thrilled a crowd of 4,000 by leading his Paris-based club to a victory on Friday night. The 18-year-old Wembanyama is widely expected to be the first pick in next year’s NBA draft. He stands 7-foot-3 and has an unusual combination of size and skill. He scored 73 points in two exhibition games in Las Vegas earlier this month. On Friday night, he scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Paris-based Metropolitans 92 in a 113-88 win against Blois. He went 2 for 3 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds and five blocks. The crowd included 85-year-old former French Prime Minister Lionel Jospin. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

GLF–CJ CUP RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm hardly looks like a player easing his way to the end of the year. Rahm had 10 birdies in the CJ Cup for a 62. That gives him a share of the lead going into the weekend at Congaree with Kurt Kitayama. Rahm had a chance to tie his best round ever on the PGA Tour until missing the 18th green for his only bogey. Kitayama had a 65. They were one shot ahead of Cam Davis and Aaron Wise. Rahm is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 740 words, photos.

With: — GLF–CJ CUP-LOWRY’S PUTTER. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 420 words, photos.

___

Saturday’s Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Houston at New York, 5:07 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Top 25

No. 2 Ohio St. vs. Iowa, Noon

No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT-Martin, Noon

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, Noon

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 24 Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas St., 8 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oklahoma St. vs. No. 20 Texas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16 Penn St. vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU, Noon

No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.