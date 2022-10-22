AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Jay... READ MORE

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Jay Cohen, followed by Bob Lentz at 5 p.m. and John Nicholson at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636. Agate, 800-300-8340.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

AUDIO HEADLINES

The latest in sports

https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Thelatestinsports/af2c81953439405b91457d3cde706d7a/audio?Query=(asterisk)&mediaType=audio&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=Anytime&totalCount=2302268¤tItemNo=20

Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2

https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/PointscoresinOTLightningtopPanthers3-2/a62e972428bd4e558549bab9c1f4ef7d/audio?Query=(asterisk)&mediaType=audio&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=Anytime&totalCount=2302268¤tItemNo=43

Jazz rally to beat Wolves 132-126 in OT reunion with Gobert

https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/JazzrallytobeatWolves132-126inOTreunionwithGobert/542ea0c6219c425d952d6b8cb2318a67/audio?Query=(asterisk)&mediaType=audio&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=Anytime&totalCount=2302268¤tItemNo=24

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALCS-ASTROS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — With Houston leading the AL Championship Series 2-0, Cristian Javier starts for the Astros and Gerrit Cole for the New York Yankees. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 5:07 p.m.

BBN–NLCS-PADRES-PHILLIES

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies try for a commanding 3-1 lead when they host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7:45 p.m.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS

With two games matching ranked teams, the Big 12 can go one of two ways: Clear favorites emerge from No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU and No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State or the race becomes muddled headed toward the final month of the regular season. Plus, showdowns in the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 9 p.m.

NOTABLE

FBC–T25-SYRACUSE-CLEMSON

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 14 Syracuse in a matchup of undefeated ACC teams that few saw coming at the start of the season. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game started at noon.

FBC–T25-KANSAS ST-TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Eighth-ranked TCU, which has won three consecutive games over Top 25 teams, hosts No. 17 Kansas State. The winner takes over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

FBC–T25-TEXAS-OKLAHOMA STATE

STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Texas face off in a key Big 12 matchup. Both have a Big 12 loss and are trying to remain in the hunt for a spot in the conference title game. By Cliff Brunt. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-HOMESTEAD QUALIFYING

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday’s NASCAR race, and that’s evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend. Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — says the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes “above and beyond” the penalties handed down by NASCAR. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 900 words, photos. With CAR–NASCAR-Homestead-Logano (Sent), CAR–NASCAR-Homestead-Xfinity (Upcoming) and CAR–NASCAR-Homestead-Trucks (Upcoming).

GLF–CJ CUP

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm and Kurt Kitayama were tied for the lead going into the third round of the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Rory McIlroy, who can go to No. 1 with a win, was two shots back. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

CAR–F1-US GRAND PRIX

AUSTIN, Texas — Season champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will try to earn pole position for the Formula One United States Grand Prix. Verstappen is trying to tie the F1 record of 13 wins in a season and the last nine races at the Circuit of the Americas have been won from the front row. By Jim Vertuno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m. With CAR–F1-American Driver (Sent).

SOC–WOMEN’S WORLD CUP DRAW

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The defending champion United States will face Netherlands in the group stage of next year’s women’s soccer World Cup, setting up an early rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. SENT: 800 words, photos.

___

Saturday’s Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Houston at New York, 5:07 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Top 25

No. 2 Ohio St. vs. Iowa, Noon

No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT-Martin, Noon

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse, Noon

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 24 Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas St., 8 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Oklahoma St. vs. No. 20 Texas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16 Penn St. vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU, Noon

No. 25 Tulane vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.