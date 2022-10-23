AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Sunday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Jay... READ MORE

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALCS-ASTROS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Seeking their fourth pennant in six years, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros try to sweep the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series and reach the World Series for the second consecutive season. Lance McCullers Jr. pitches for the Astros, who are 6-0 in the playoffs. All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes tries to extend the season for the slumping Yankees. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7:07 p.m.

BBN–NLCS-PADRES-PHILLIES

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies can win the National League pennant in Game 5 of the NLCS against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos. Game starts at 2:37 p.m. AP Photos.

FBN–CHIEFS-49ERS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the Super Bowl won by the Chiefs following the 2019 season. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 4:25 p.m.

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18, and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CAR–F1-US GRAND PRIX

AUSTIN, Texas — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start from the front row at the United States Grand Prix as the Red Bull driver pursues a record-tying 13th win this season. The race comes a day after Red Bull founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz starts from pole. By Jim Vertuno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN–STEELERS-DOLPHINS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will celebrate the 1972 perfect team during their game against Pittsburgh Steelers. The current Dolphins will wear throwback uniforms with a 1972 patch. By Alanis Thames. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:20 p.m. With FBN–Dolphins-1972 Season (Upcoming).

FBN–PATRIOTS-QB ADJUSTMENTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A lot has changed for the New England Patriots’ offense in the three weeks since Mac Jones took his last snap at quarterback. Two different players have had a chance to lead it. One of them, Brian Hoyer, joined Jones on the sideline following a concussion. And the other, rookie Bailey Zappe, has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-HOMESTEAD

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Joey Logano already has a spot in NASCAR’s winner-take-all title race secured. Seven other rivers will continue their fight for the three remaining spots when the series hits the oval at Homestead-Miami. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Race started at 2:30 p.m.

GLF–CJ CUP

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm and can return to No. 1 in the world for the first time in two years by winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBC–T25-TENNESSEE’S REVIVAL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football hit the rockiest of bottoms in late January 2021. From those dark moments, the third-ranked Volunteers have shown just how quickly a traditional powerhouse can be revived with the right people. By Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBC–T25-CLEMSON’S COMEBACK

CLEMSON, S.C. — The situation is all too similar: Highly rated Clemson is down to its backup quarterback and trailing Syracuse before the untested player pulls off a comeback. That was in 2018, the year of the Tigers last national title. Could No. 5 Clemson’s latest escape over the 14th-ranked Orange be part of another championship journey? By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BKN–SUNS-CLIPPERS

LOS ANGELES — Off to a 2-0 start, the Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns in their home opener. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 10 p.m.

SOC–CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

LONDON — The Champions League enters the next-to-last round of games with five teams already qualified for the last 16. They are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Napoli and Club Brugge. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6:30 p.m.

SOC–NWSL SEMIFINALS

The semifinal matches of the National Women’s Soccer League are held as the sport wrestles with the fallout from a report that found systemic misconduct and abusive behavior in the league. The Portland Thorns host the San Diego Wave, and OL Reign play the Kansas City Current. UPCOMING: 600 words. Games start at 5 p.m.

___

Sunday Time Schedule

Baseball Playoffs

ALCS

Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m.

NLCS

San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MLS Playoffs

New York City at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Austin, 8 p.m.

