AP Sports Digest

AUDIO HEADLINES

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA–ALCS-ASTROS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep of New York in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory aided by another defensive gaffe from the Yankees. Taking advantage of a costly error by second baseman Gleyber Torres to produce the go-ahead rally in the seventh inning, the Astros won their second consecutive pennant and fourth in six years. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a three-run homer off ailing Yankees starter Nestor Cortes to help the AL West champions overcome an early 3-0 deficit. Houston will open the World Series at home Friday night against Bryce Harper and the wild-card Philadelphia Phillies. By Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

BBN–NLCS-PADRES-PHILLIES PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009. Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer to spark Philadelphia’s improbable run to the National League pennant and a shot at its first World Series championship since 2008. The wild-card Phillies were the last club into the 12-team playoff field this year after finishing third in the NL East. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,317 words, photos.

BBO–WORLD SERIES LOOKAHEAD Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper’s home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win. The World Series starts Friday night in Houston. The Astros are 7-0 this postseason and in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. The Phillies are back in it for the first time since 2009. By Ben Walker. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

FBN–STEELERS-DOLPHINS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa got the Dolphins off to a fast start in his return from a concussion, and Miami held on throughout a scoreless second half to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10. The Dolphins snapped a three-game skid that began on Sept. 29, when Tagovailoa was concussed in a loss at Cincinnati. Miami coach Mike McDaniel opted not to have Jason Sanders kick his fourth field goal of the game midway through the third quarter for a two-score lead. Chase Edmonds was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-3. The decision loomed large as Miami punted on its next five possessions. But the Dolphins intercepted rookie Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett twice in the closing minutes to seal it. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BKN–SUNS-CLIPPERS

LOS ANGELES — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95. The Suns raced to an 11-0 lead from the opening tip and led by 20 points at halftime. Marcus Morris scored 22 points and John Wall added 17 points for the Clippers. Paul George had 16 points and Kawhi Leonard had 11 points off the bench in the Clippers’ home opener. Paul finished with seven points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. By Beth Harris. SENT: 600 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-BRADY & RODGERS

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting enough help from their Buccaneer and Packer teammates this season. They have overcome many mistakes, including plenty of their own, on their way to winning 434 games combined in the regular season and playoffs. But the superstar quarterbacks haven’t found their magic touch in 2022. Both are off to 3-4 starts. Their combined 6-8 record is the worst for the duo since Rodgers became a starting QB in 2008. The main issue for Brady and Rodgers is lack of help from teammates and coaches. By Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 790 words, photos by 6 a.m.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK Alabama-LSU is a big game again after a two-year hiatus. LSU moved back into the AP Top 25 at No. 18. The Tigers and No. 6 Crimson Tide are off next week, as is customary before the SEC West powers play each other on the first weekend of November. This will be the 30th time Alabama and LSU will face off with both ranked, the most of any Southeastern Conference rivalry. Two years ago, when LSU was unranked, it snapped a streak of 14 years when the Tigers and Tide played as ranked teams. Reality Check signs off on LSU vaulting back into the rankings. By Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,250 words, photos by 6 a.m.

NOTABLE

BKN–TRAIL BLAZERS-LAKERS LOS ANGELES — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds to play, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but ended the game on an 11-2 run and won it when LeBron James missed a 17-footer at the buzzer. James had 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Grant scored 16 points, including a drive to the hoop for the winning bucket. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CAR–F1-US GRAND PRIX AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix, and delivered a victory to honor the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Verstappen’s race was nearly undone by a rare slow pit stop by Red Bull midway through the race that dropped him well behind Hamilton. Verstappen fought back to pass him on lap 50 of 56. Red Bull had announced shortly before qualifying on Saturday that Mateschitz had died at age 78. Verstappen vowed he’d do everything to get the win. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-HOMESTEAD HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Larson found his way into NASCAR’s headlines for yet another week. This time, for a much more pleasant reason. Larson held off Ross Chastain to cap a dominant showing in the second-to-last race of the NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway after leading 199 of the 267 laps over the 1-1/2 mile course. It was Larson’s third win of the season. And it came a week after the reigning Cup champion — who was eliminated earlier in this year’s playoffs — was intentionally spun by Bubba Wallace in an act of retaliation at Las Vegas. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 910 words, photos.

GLF–CJ CUP RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy picked up two big prizes Sunday. He won the CJ Cup in South Carolina. And with that, McIlroy is back to No. 1 in the world. McIlroy pulled away from Kurt Kitayama with three straight birdies. He finished with two bogeys for a 67. That was still enough for a one-shot victory and his second straight year winning the CJ Cup. The last one was in Las Vegas. That began his climb from No. 14 to No. 1 in the ranking. It was his 23rd win on the PGA Tour and his ninth time at No. 1. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

___

Monday’s Time Schedule

NFL

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

