AP Sports Digest

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–BEARS-PATRIOTS FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields’ Ohio State. And Fields also outplayed Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who came on after Jones managed just two three-and-outs and an interception in his return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns and a 14-10 lead. But Fields answered and the Bears (3-4) led 20-14 in the way to scoring 23 unanswered points. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN–CELTICS-BULLS CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-102. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on a big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start. Ayo Dosunmu scored 22. Zach LaVine added 19 points, helping the Bulls stop a two-game skid and pick up their first win since the opener at Miami. Tatum scored 26. But interim coach Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams got ejected. By Andrew Seligman. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BKN—NETS-GRIZZLIES MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high. Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points. SENT: 560 words, photos.

FBN–BEHIND THE CALL DENVER — Defenses have caught up to offenses in 2022 after years of teams lighting up the scoreboards across the NFL. And nowhere is that more apparent than in Tampa, Green Bay, Indianapolis and Denver where some of the league’s most accomplished QBs are paying the price for this shift in power. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are both 3-4 after struggling to make up for the departures of key playmakers. Russell Wilson is off to the worst start of his career and missed Sunday’s game with a strained hamstring and Colts coach Frank Reich benched the bruised and battered Matt Ryan. By Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 6 a.m.

NOTABLE

BKN–NUGGETS-TRAIL BLAZERS PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game to start the season with a 135-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Simons had 22 points and six 3s in the third quarter alone as Portland became the only 4-0 team in the NBA. Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who took over in the second half after a sluggish start. The last time they opened 4-0 was 1999. Aaron Gordon scored 26 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic, who had consecutive triple-doubles in Denver’s previous two games, got into foul trouble and finished with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BKN–AROUND THE NBA Joe Dumars might have been destined for this job. He played with the Bad Boys, those Detroit Pistons teams that were physical, aggressive and intimidating. And even in those rough-and-tumble times, he wound up becoming the first recipient of the NBA’s sportsmanship award. It’s now called the Joe Dumars Trophy. He’s now tasked with ensuring that players don’t act like his old teammates often did. Dumars became Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA in May. That made him a major decider in all things related to player discipline for on-court actions. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 870 words, photos by 6 a.m.

BBO–WORLD SERIES-ASTROS-EXCELLENCE HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are off to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. It’s a remarkable show of staying power for the franchise, particularly in a baseball era that includes a 12-team playoff gauntlet. Yet the dichotomy of this generation of Astros will probably never go away. The stench of the franchise’s 2017 cheating scandal still lingers. Only five players are left on the roster that were a part of that 2017 team. It’s a team many fans love to hate, but the days of the Astros being a postseason fixture don’t look like they’re ending any time soon. By David Brandt. SENT: 730 words, photos.

FBN–JETS-JAGUARS TRADE JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New York Jets moved quickly to replace rookie running back Breece Hall. A person familiar with the deal says the Jets traded a conditional late-round draft pick to Jacksonville on Monday for James Robinson. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally finalized. Robinson, a third-year pro who lost his starting job to former Clemson star Travis Etienne two weeks ago, still needs to pass a physical. By Mark Long. SENT: 350 words, photos.

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

NBA

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

