AP Sports Digest

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-GRINER

MOSCOW — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. SENT: 810 words, photos.

FBN–COMMANDERS-SNYDER’S LOSING TENURE

Few NFL teams have managed to lose as much as Washington has since Daniel Snyder was part of a group that purchased the franchise for a then-record $800 million in 1999. The club has won just two playoff games in the 23 seasons completed since that transaction — and none since 2005. And only two of the NFL’s 32 clubs own a smaller collection of postseason victories in that span: Detroit and Cleveland. By National Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

BBO–WORLD SERIES-HARPER VS. TROUT

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout both came to the big leagues in the early 2010s and have grown from teenage sensations to mature superstars. Now Harper has had his big postseason moment, clubbing a two-run homer in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to send the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. Meanwhile, Trout’s wait continues. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m.

SOC–WCUP-QATAR-ACCOMMODATION SQUEEZE

DOHA, Qatar — In the run-up to the world’s biggest sporting event in the world’s smallest World Cup host country, the struggle for housing is hardly limited to tourists. Qatar’s real estate frenzy has sent rents skyrocketing and priced long-term residents out of their own homes, leaving many in the lurch. By Lujain Jo and Isabel Debre. SENT: 870 words, photos. With SOC—WCup-Qatar (sent).

BKW–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa are unanimous choices for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team. Both were selected on every ballot by the 30-member national media panel that chooses the Top 25 each week. Seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech were also selected, as well as sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBN–FADING FULLBACKS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fullback position in the NFL has been fading for years, but only in the last decade has it neared the brink of total extinction. Teams have embraced more versatile rosters, choosing instead to have an extra tight end or wide receiver more capable of helping on special teams. Only two fullbacks have been chosen in the last four NFL drafts, and fewer than half of the teams in the league even have one on the roster. Coaches such as the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan still believe in the position, though, while Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes it could one day make a comeback. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 6 p.m.

COMMENTARY

GLF–ON THE FRINGE-UIHLEIN

The idea was an easier travel schedule with a chance to make more money from bigger purses. That’s why Peter Uihlein left the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. It’s also why he came to the PGA Tour in the first place. In five months, he has $11 million and no regrets. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 900 words, photos. With GLF–Golf Notes (sent) and GLF–Golf Glance (sent).

NOTABLE

FBN–BEHIND THE CALL

DENVER — Defenses have finally figured out how to keep all those high-powered offenses from lighting up NFL scoreboards, and they’re also showing that in 2022 this is no league for old men. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBN–PATRIOTS ANALYSIS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t altered their uncertainty at quarterback. He was pulled from the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in favor of Bailey Zappe after just three series, and Bill Belichick was noncommittal Tuesday on what direction he’ll go moving forward. What is certain is that New England, now 3-4 and at the bottom of the AFC East, has problems that extend beyond that position. By Kyle Hightower. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BKN–AROUND THE NBA

Joe Dumars might have been destined for this job. He played with the Bad Boys, those Detroit Pistons teams that were physical, aggressive and intimidating. And even in those rough-and-tumble times, he wound up becoming the first recipient of the NBA’s sportsmanship award. It’s now called the Joe Dumars Trophy. He’s now tasked with ensuring that players don’t act like his old teammates often did. Dumars became Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA in May. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 875 words, photos.

CAR—INDYCAR-HERTA

Colton Herta so firmly believes Andretti Autosport can return to the top of IndyCar that he announced a four-year extension Tuesday through 2027 before Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi even got a shot at signing the American. Herta’s current contract with Andretti runs through next season, and with his Formula One aspirations temporarily on hold, Herta believes he can win in IndyCar with Michael Andretti. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 980 words, photos.

BBN–PADRES WRAPUP

SAN DIEGO — The Padres have questions to answers and holes to fill after their somewhat surprising run to their first NL Championship Series in 24 years. They know they’ll get superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. back from suspension early next season, but aren’t sure whether he’ll be at shortstop or in the outfield. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING; 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.

HKN–GOLDEN KNIGHTS-SHARKS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Vegas forward Phil Kessel is set to break Keith Yandle’s record and play in his record-setting 990th consecutive game when the Golden Knights visit the San Jose Sharks. By Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday Time Schedule (EDT)

NBA

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

