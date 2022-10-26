AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Tuesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Doug... READ MORE

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-GRINER

MOSCOW — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. SENT: 810 words, photos.

US–YE-SPORTS TERMINATIONS

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests outside of their sports. Both star athletes emphatically dropped the agency owned by Ye, as the music mogul is now known, amid rising international condemnation of his latest round of offensive and antisemitic remarks. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 330 words.

BKN—WARRIORS-SUNS

PHOENIX — The technical fouls were piling high in the third quarter. So was Devin Booker’s point total and the Phoenix Suns’ lead. By the time the whistles finally stopped, the Suns were well on their way to 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson’s first career ejection and seven technical fouls. By David Brandt. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BBN—MARLINS-SCHUMAKER

MIAMI — Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else. The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 700 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BBO–WORLD SERIES-HARPER VS. TROUT

Bryce Harper’s career arc from teenage sensation to full-blown superstar has been an 11-year process, hitting a crescendo Sunday night when his two-run homer in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series proved to be the deciding hit that sent his Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. One of the game’s biggest stars is finally on the game’s biggest stage. Meanwhile, Mike Trout’s wait continues. By David Brandt. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBN–CHIEFS-CLARK SUSPENDED

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles. The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs (5-2) head into their bye week. He will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC–WCUP-QATAR-ACCOMMODATION SQUEEZE

DOHA, Qatar — In the run-up to the world’s biggest sporting event in the world’s smallest World Cup host country, the struggle for housing is hardly limited to tourists. Qatar’s real estate frenzy has sent rents skyrocketing and priced long-term residents out of their own homes, leaving many in the lurch. By Lujain Jo and Isabel Debre. SENT: 870 words, photos. With SOC—WCup-Qatar (sent).

BKW–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa are unanimous choices for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team. Both were selected on every ballot by the 30-member national media panel that chooses the Top 25 each week. Seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech were also selected, as well as sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBN–FADING FULLBACKS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fullback position in the NFL has been fading for years, but only in the last decade has it neared the brink of total extinction. Teams have embraced more versatile rosters, choosing instead to have an extra tight end or wide receiver more capable of helping on special teams. Only two fullbacks have been chosen in the last four NFL drafts, and fewer than half of the teams in the league even have one on the roster. Coaches such as the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan still believe in the position, though, while Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes it could one day make a comeback. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 900 words, photos.

