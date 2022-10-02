AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Sunday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of Sunday's AP Sports report.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Alabama reclaims No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, with two points separating the Crimson Tide from the Bulldogs. Six teams including Kansas make their season debut in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since 2009, which was the longest drought among current Power Five conference teams. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 870 words, photos.

FBN–CHIEFS-BUCCANEERS

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes square off for the first time since the Super Bowl two seasons ago when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams are coming off their first loss of the season. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:20 p.m.

FBN–BILLS-RAVENS

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen hook up in a marquee matchup between two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game underway.

BBN–METS-BRAVES

ATLANTA — Chris Bassitt will try to pitch the Mets to a win over the Braves and into a tie for first place as New York and Atlanta wrap up a crucial three-game series. Charlie Morton pitches for the Braves, who have beaten the Mets in five out of the last six meetings and can clinch a tiebreaker with a victory. By George Henry. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos. Game starts at 7:08 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-TALLADEGA

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Tension is high at Talladega Superspeedway ahead of Sunday’s playoff race as drivers are openly expressing safety concerns with NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are sidelined with concussions, and Cody Shane Ware will race with a broken foot — all injuries suffered in crashes in the Next Gen. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Race starts at 2:30 p.m.

INDONESIA-SOCCER DEATHS

MALANG, Indonesia — Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated. By Agoes Basoeki and Niniek Karmini. SENT: 1,200 words, photos. With Indonesia-Soccer Deaths-Explainer, Indonesia-Soccer Deaths-World Reacts and SOC–SOC-Soccer-Crowd Disasters-List (all sent).

NOTABLE

FBN–VIKINGS-SAINTS

LONDON — Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. By Ken Maguire. SENT: 800 words, photos; developing.

FBN–JAGUARS-EAGLES

PHILADELPHIA — Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia, where he coached for five years and led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory. Pederson’s AFC South-leading Jaguars are 2-1 while Nick Siriani’s NFC East-leading Eagles are 3-0. By Dan Gelston. UCPOMING: 750 words, photos. Game underway.

FBN–PATRIOTS-PACKERS

GREEN BAY, Wis. — New England quarterback Brian Hoyer makes his first start since 2020 in place of an injured Mac Jones as the Patriots visit the Green Bay Packers. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 4:25 p.m.

BBA–ORIOLES-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge tries to hit his American League-record 62nd homer and move past Roger Maris when the New York Yankees wrap up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game underway.

BBO–WHITE SOX-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres can clinch an NL wild-card spot with a win against Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox or a loss by the Milwaukee Brewers. It would be San Diego’s first postseason berth in a full season since 2006. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 4:10 p.m. With BBN–Marlins-Brewers (game underway).

GLF—SANDERSON FARMS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mark Hubbard has a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship and a chance at winning his first PGA Tour title. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 8 p.m. With GLF–Dunhill Links Championship (upcoming).

GLF—LPGA TOUR

THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull and Janet Lin were tied for the lead in The Ascendant LPGA, with Lydia Ko and Thai teen Atthaya Thitikul among those in the mix at Old American Golf Club. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

SOC–ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United heads to local rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. Also, Leeds hosts West Ham. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

CAR–F1-SINGAPORE GP

SINGAPORE — Max Verstappen’s Formula One title celebration was put on hold after the Red Bull driver placed seventh at a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix, won by his teammate Sergio Perez. SENT: 660 words, photos.

Sunday Time Schedule

MLB

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at LA Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at LA Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

NFL

Minnesota vs. New Orleans at London, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

LA Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Golden State at Washington at Japan, 1 a.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m.

Utah vs. Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

