AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Wednesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

TOP STORIES

BBO—WORLD SERIES-NO BLACK PLAYERS

When the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet for the World Series this week, no American-born Black players are projected to be on the rosters. Only once since Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947 has there been a World Series without at least one Black player. By Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BBO–WORLD SERIES-PHILLIES-SCHWARBER

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber has Paul Bunyan strength and there’s almost something mythical about his home runs. He sets the tone from the leadoff spot and has become a bit of a cult figure in his first season with the Phillies. The Phillies may go as far as he takes them — and if his nearly 1,500 feet of home runs in the NLCS showed anything, he can take them deep into the postseason. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–RAVENS-BUCCANEERS PREVIEW

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks meet for the second time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

FBC–SEC-STORMING THE FIELD

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s an iconic scene that recalls a bygone era — cheering, happy fans filling the field to celebrate their college football team’s landmark victory and maybe even leave with the goalposts. Only these days, such scenes can bring danger to the losing team which is frantically trying to escape the field to the safety of their locker room. The Southeastern Conference has taken a strong stance on these celebrations this season, fining No. 3 Tennessee and No. 18 LSU in recent weeks when their fans flooded the field. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING, 700 words, photos by 3 p.m.

FBN–PRO PICKS-WEEK 8

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKS

Schadenfreude is one of the most powerful feelings in college football and there are a lot of fans enjoying the way Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami, all ranked to start the season, have careened into a ditch. Six victories and bowl eligibility is no sure thing for any of that group heading down the stretch. The theme of this week’s most intriguing games is: How bad can it get? By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 990 words, photos.

NOTABLE

SOC—WORLD CUP-GAY FANS

LONDON — British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some “compromise” and be “respectful of the host nation.” The comments were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office, while a senior figure in the opposition Labour party called them “shockingly tone deaf.” SENT: 430 words, photo.

FBN–COLTS-RYAN’S RESPONSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was benched by coach Frank Reich, the 15-year veteran was expected to meet with reporters for the first time. Ryan also suffered a separated throwing shoulder in Sunday’s loss and with one season left on his contract, his NFL future is clouded, too. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

BKN–LAKERS-NUGGETS

DENVER — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers look for their first win of the season Wednesday night against Denver. The Lakers have dropped three straight and are shooting a league-worst 40.7% from the field. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m.

GLF–LIV GOLF-MICKELSON

DORAL, Fla. — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably than some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 610 words, photos.

FBN–INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The most precarious lead in the NFL these days might be a double-digit one over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC–CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

GENEVA — Barcelona is on the brink of Champions League elimination when it hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 7 p.m.

Wednesday Time Schedule (EDT)

NBA

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

