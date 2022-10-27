AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

US—INFLATION-GOING TO GAMES

CHICAGO — Persistently high inflation and gas prices are looming over sports and the monetary pipeline that resumed when fans returned to games amid the pandemic. The most recent Consumer Price Index Summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an 8.2% rise in costs in September from a year earlier. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 970 words, photos by 6 a.m. EDT.

BBO—WORLD SERIES-NO BLACK PLAYERS No U.S.-born Black players are projected to be on World Series rosters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet this week. Only once since Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947 has there been a World Series without at least one Black player. It happened in 1950 when the New York Yankees played the Phillies. By AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 975 words, photos.

BBO—WORLD SERIES-YOUNG UMPIRES Now retired, longtime Major League Baseball umpire Dale Scott scanned the playoff lineup and was startled to spot the names of so many young umps. When he saw the list for the upcoming World Series, he had the same reaction. And then some. By AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 820 words, photos.

PHILADELPHIA — BBO–WORLD SERIES-PHILLIES-SCHWARBER. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBN–RAVENS-BUCCANEERS PREVIEW

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks meet for the second time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. By Fred Goodall. SENT: 740 words, photos.

FBN—BILLS-POYER’S TRAVELS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Even though he’s cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer’s commute to the Buffalo Bills’ next game will thankfully be much shorter. Rather than spending 17 hours sitting in the back of a rented van on the way to Kansas City two weeks ago, Poyer’s route Sunday will cover just a few miles from his home in suburban Buffalo to the Bills’ stadium for a night game against Green Bay. By John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 560 words, photos by 6 a.m. EDT.

BBA—YANKEES-STEINBRENNER-BOONE

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. SENT: 460 words, photos.

BBN—CARDINALS-WAINRIGHT

Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th and final year with the club even as longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 760 words, photos.

FBN—EAGLES-BEARS TRADE

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in 2023. By Andrew Seligman and Rob Maaddi. SENT: 695 words, photos.

FBN—PRO PICKS-WEEK 8

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBC—T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKS

Schadenfreude is one of the most powerful feelings in college football and there are a lot of fans enjoying the way Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami, all ranked to start the season, have careened into a ditch. Six victories and bowl eligibility is no sure thing for any of that group heading down the stretch. The theme of this week’s most intriguing games is: How bad can it get? By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-ECUADOR-STAR FACTORY

SANGOLQUI, Ecuador — The youth academy pitches of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are always busy. As youngsters aged 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of academy coaches. By Gonzalo Solano. SENT: 500 words, photo.

Thursday’s EDT Time Schedule

FOOTBALL

National Football League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

College Top 25

No. 14 Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

No. 24 NC State vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

