AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at . For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at .

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Vin Cherwoo until 3 a.m. The day supervisor will be Rebecca Miller at 9 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–CHIEFS-BUCCANEERS TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing in a packed stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson. Mahomes made NFL history by reaching 20,000 passing yards faster than anyone else. Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed for TDs for the Chiefs, who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay’s 31-9 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. By Fred Goodall. SENT: 927 words, photos.

With: — FBN—BUCCANEERS-NO DEFENSE. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 550 words, photos.

FBN–PATRIOTS-PACKERS GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped New England 27-24 to spoil Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut. Zappe played the majority of the game after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a dreadful first half to continue his recent home mastery of AFC teams. The Packers are 18-1 in the last 19 home games Rodgers has started against AFC foes. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 860 words, photos.

With: — FBN–PATRIOTS-ZAPPE’S DEBUT. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BBN–METS-BRAVES ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3. The defending World Series champion Braves swept the three-game series and moved two games ahead of New York in the NL East. Any combination of one Atlanta win or one Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth straight division title. If the season ends in a tie, Atlanta would win the NL East. The Braves earned their first 100-victory season since 2003. By George Henry. SENT: 975 words, photos.

FBC- -WISCONSIN-CHRYST OUT Wisconsin has fired head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to his eighth season leading his alma mater. The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema. Chryst is 67-26 since taking over as coach of the Badgers in 2015. But the program has been backsliding. Chryst had double-digit win seasons in four of his first five years at Wisconsin and has gone 33-19 since, including 15-12 in the last 27 games. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, another former Badgers player, was named interim coach. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 630 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor. Among the seven new arrivals, six made their season debut. Kansas was the headliner. The Jayhawks had not been ranked in 13 years, the longest drought among Power Five conference teams. By Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,125 words, photos by 3 a.m.

FBN–ON FOOTBAL-NEW QBS High-profile quarterbacks on new teams had a rough week. Russell Wilson finally got Denver’s offense moving, but the Broncos lost to Las Vegas 32-23. Matt Ryan had another turnover-filled game for Indianapolis in a 24-17 home loss to Tennessee. Carson Wentz tossed two interceptions in Washington’s 25-10 loss at Dallas. Baker Mayfield struggled again in Carolina’s 26-16 home loss to Arizona. There’s a long way to go in the season, but the early results are dismal. The four QBs are 5-10-1 combined. Only Wilson doesn’t have a losing record at 2-2. He also had the best day among the group, posting a 124.9 passer rating and leading the Broncos to a season-high in points. By Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 665 words, photos by 3 a.m.

NOTABLE

BBA–ORIOLES-YANKEES NEW YORK — Aaron Judge won’t break the American League home run record at Yankee Stadium, remaining at 61 as New York headed on the road for its final four regular-season games after a 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Judge struck out three times and walked once, disappointing a crowd of 44,332 that watched the Yankees regular-season home finale in rain for much of a chilly, blustery afternoon. New York finishes the regular season with four games at Texas. Judge took a called third strike from rookie Kyle Bradish leading off the first inning, then couldn’t check his swing and stranded the bases loaded when he struck out on a curveball in the second. He walked in the fifth and fanned against Bryan Baker in the seventh. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 885 words, photos.

BBO–THIS WEEK IN BASEBALL If baseball’s new tiebreaker rules had been in place years ago, Bucky Dent and Bobby Thomson probably wouldn’t be household names. With the postseason expanding to 12 teams this year, if two teams end up deadlocked for a division title or playoff spot, there will no longer be a one-game playoff to break those ties. Instead, head-to-head record from the regular season is used to determine the winner — with other tiebreakers possible if head-to-head can’t separate the teams. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 690 words, photos by 3 a.m.

CAR–NASCAR-TALLADEGA TALLADEGA, Ala. — Chase Elliott raced his way into the next round of the playoffs with a victory Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in the first clean race yet of this year’s postseason. Elliott was fifth on the final restart with two laps remaining and claimed control of the outside lane to stalk leader Ryan Blaney. The 2020 Cup champion surged ahead with a push from Erik Jones on the final lap, threw a block on Blaney’s attempt to reclaim the lead and then beat Blaney to the finish line by .046 seconds. Elliott is the first driver through five playoff races to automatically advance into the next round with a victory. The first four races were won by drivers not eligible for the championship in a chaotic start to the 10-race postseason. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 810 words, photos.

HKN–PUCK DROP-CHANGING PLACES Johnny Gaudreau leaving Calgary for Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper left Colorado for Washington after backstopping the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup. The champs also lost center Nazem Kadri to free agency when he signed with the Flames. Florida got Matthew Tkachuk from the Flames in the biggest trade of the summer that sent Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar to Calgary. And Ottawa made some noise by acquiring goalie Cam Talbot and winger Alex DeBrincat and signing longtime Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux. By Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 3 a.m.

___

Monday’s Time Schedule

NFL

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

BASEBALL

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Nashville vs. SC Bern at Bern, Switzerland, 2 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.