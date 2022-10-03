AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

SOC–NWSL-INVESTIGATION

An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday. U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation after former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion dating back a decade involving former coach Paul Riley. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FBN–RAMS-49ERS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of the NFC title game. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

BKN–76ERS-RIVERS

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers finished their week of training camp in South Carolina with history lessons thanks to coach Doc Rivers. Rivers wanted camp to be more about basketball. He arranged for guest speakers and field trips to learn about Black history. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

HKN–SEASON PREVIEW

On the ice, it’s hard to argue with the quality of play in the NHL, especially after the Colorado Avalanche beating the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup was a showcase of some of the best of the sport. Off the ice, business is booming coming out of the pandemic, with revenues surpassing $5 billion thanks to new pathways like jerseys ads and the return of full arenas around the league. The schedule is also back to normal with no Olympic break, and fewer back-to-backs should improve the actual play on the ice. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 800 words, photos. With HKN–Puck Drop-Changing Places (sent).

SOC–INDONESIA-SOCCER-DEATHS-HISTORY

SEOUL, South Korea — Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development that raised hopes of a turnaround to long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people. The death of at least 125 people at a league game between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya is a tragic reminder that Indonesia is one of the most dangerous countries in which to attend a game. By John Duerden. SENT: 890 words, photos. With AS–Indonesia-Soccer-Deaths, AS–Indonesia-Soccer-Deaths-Tear Gas (sent).

COMMENTARY

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR’s beleaguered new car somehow made it through Talladega Superspeedway in the cleanest race yet of this year’s playoffs. But the Next Gen is still facing heavy driver scrutiny and NASCAR will test some solutions this week. It’s not fast enough for the teams concerned about injured drivers. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 p.m.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-NEW QBS

High-profile quarterbacks on new teams had a rough week. Russell Wilson finally got Denver’s offense moving, but the Broncos lost to Las Vegas. Matt Ryan had another turnover-filled game for Indianapolis in a home loss to Tennessee. Carson Wentz tossed two interceptions in Washington’s loss at Dallas. Baker Mayfield struggled again in Carolina’s home loss to Arizona. There’s a long way to go in the season, but the early results are dismal. The four QBs are 5-10-1 combined. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 665 words, photos.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK

This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BBO–PHILLIES-ASTROS

HOUSTON — Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. opposes Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola when the AL West champion Astros and Phillies open a three-game series. Philadelphia holds a two-game lead for the third NL wild-card berth with three games left. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:10 p.m.

BBA–YANKEES-RANGERS

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge is still tied with Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 homers with the Yankees on the road to end the regular season. They open a four-game series at Globe Life Field in Texas, where Judge has no homers in 15 at-bats. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m.

BBO–THIS WEEK IN BASEBALL

With the baseball postseason expanding to 12 teams this year, if two teams end up deadlocked for a division title or playoff spot, there will no longer be a one-game playoff to break those ties. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. SENT: 680 words, photos.

BBO–VANISHING COMPLETE GAMES

NEW YORK — Jim Palmer pitched 25 complete games in 1975. The entire major leagues have combined for 35 this year, down from 50 last season, 104 in 2015 and 622 in 1988. Bullpens reign supreme in the Analytics Age. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A failed fourth down near the Buffalo goal line was reminiscent of last season for the Baltimore Ravens — when they misfired on several key plays like that late in the season. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–STEELERS-ANALYSIS

PITTSBURGH — The Kenny Pickett Era has begun in Pittsburgh. Probably. While coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t officially committed to starting the rookie quarterback next Sunday in Buffalo, Pickett’s spirited if sloppy play in a loss to the Jets offered a glimpse at what could be. By Will Graves. SENT: 900 words, photos.

WELFARE FRAUD-MISSISSIPPI-EXPLAINER

Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. A look at the sports figures named in the May 9 lawsuit, as well as the details from that suit, their responses if available and whether they’ve been charged. By Erica Hunzinger. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

SOC–MAN CITY-HAALAND

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland threatens to break all Premier League scoring records and establish himself as the biggest soccer global icon. By James Robson. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SOC—WORLD CUP WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo might be straddling a fine line between being fresh and simply being not sharp enough to make a telling contribution in what is likely his final World Cup. It’s one start in seven Premier League games for Ronaldo at Manchester United this season and only one goal for club or country. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 755 words, photos.

___

Monday Time Schedule

NFL

LA Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

MLB

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

LA Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at LA Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

