AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at . For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at .

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Vin Cherwoo until 3 a.m. The day supervisor will be Erica Hunzinger at 9 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–RAMS-49ERS SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9. Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the Niners their seventh straight regular-season win over their in-state rivals. The Rams won the matchup that meant most in last season’s NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title, but this meeting looked more like their recent regular-season meetings. San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay’s offense and got enough big plays for the win. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 790 words, photos.

With: — FBN- -RAMS-STALLED OFFENSE. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 560 words, photos. — FBN—RAMS-49ERS-FAN ON THE FIELD. SENT: 200 words, photos.

BBO–PHILLIES-ASTROS HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros Monday night. Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night. By Kristie Rieken. SENT: 980 words, photos.

BBA–YANKEES-RANGERS ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York’s bullpen in the Yankees’ 3-1 win. Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris’ American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games. The Yankees and Rangers play a day-night doubleheader. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 940 words, photos.

BBN–CARDINALS-PIRATES PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run. The 42-year-old slugger connected off right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark. The drive gave him 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ANALYSIS

FBN–BEHIND THE CALL The NFL isn’t passing the eye test on head injuries. Tua Tagovailoa’s horrifying concussion came on Thursday night in Cincinnati four days after he came up wobbly after appearing to his his head on the ground on a hit against the Bills. The Dolphins said he injured his back and never exhibited signs of a concussion before he got hurt against the Bengals. Likewise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers say tight end Cameron Brate complained only of a shoulder injury after getting concussed Sunday night against the Chiefs. They say Brate began experiencing concussion symptoms at halftime after re-entering the game. By Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 3 a.m.

NOTABLE

BBA–TWINS-WHITE SOX CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox watched manager Tony La Russa announce he was leaving his position, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 behind Johnny Cueto’s seven effective innings. La Russa stepped down because of a pair of health issues, punctuating a disappointing season for the Hall of Famer in the same spot where he got his first job as a big league skipper. Josh Harrison hit a two-run homer in Chicago’s fourth win in five games. Minnesota dropped to 9-19 in its last 28 games. Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer, and Bailey Ober pitched five innings of two-hit ball. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 620 words, photos.

With: — BBA–WHITE SOX-LA RUSSA. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 973 words, photos.

BKN—BIG NAMES BACK NEW YORK — Ben Simmons finally played for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener. The game against Philadelphia, his former club, was his first NBA game since June 2021. That made him among a number of big names who got back to basketball action. Kawhi Leonard also returned for the Los Angeles Clippers, as did Jamal Murray for the Denver Nuggets, after they both sat out last season recovering from surgeries for ACL tears. Damian Lillard rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the final 47 games last season. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 975 words, photos.

With: — BKN- -NBA PRESEASON RDP. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BKN–WEMBANYAMA-AP INTERVIEW LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama understands why some compare him to other players, especially very tall ones who can shoot. He would rather end up carving his own path. In an interview with The Associated Press, the French teen who is generally considered the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft says he wants to be “one of one” and prides himself on being unique. He plays two games in the U.S. this week when his Metropolitans 92 team from France meets the G League Ignite near Las Vegas. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

BKL–WORLD CUP-SCHEDULING SYDNEY — Players at this year’s World Cup had a few concerns about the competition, including the compact schedule and the timing of the tournament, and the women took their complaints right to the top. FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis offered a quick solution for the rest concerns, but changing the date will take more work. The next World Cup in 2026 will once again feature 16 teams instead of the 12 at this year’s tournament — and players will have more to recuperate between the final rounds. This year’s World Cup was a huge success in Australia. The total attendance of 145,519 was the highest-ever in the history of the competition. By Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 735 words, photos by 3 a.m.

___

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

BASEBALL

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 2, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 2, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL Preseason

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Berlin, Germany, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.