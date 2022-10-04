AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Tuesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of Tuesday's AP Sports report.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid:

49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9:

TOP STORIES

BBO–SUPER-SIZED PLAYOFFS

It’s the first year for the majors’ new playoff format — part of the negotiations that resulted in the March labor deal that ended a 99-day lockout. Each league has three wild cards, taking the postseason field from 10 to 12 teams. The new-look October has erased some of the usual tension from the final few days of the regular season. But there is still valuable positioning at stake for the playoff teams. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

BBO—THE UMPIRE’S VOICE

NEW YORK — After a century and a half of Major League Baseball, something quietly extraordinary happened this year. The umpires began talking to the world. A rule change at the beginning of the season designed to explain on-field call challenges and outcomes introduced umpires’ voices to ballpark speakers, something fans are sure to notice anew in the postseason. By National Writer Ted Anthony. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 3 p.m.

SOC—2030-WCUP BID-UKRAINE

GENEVA — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project tells The Associated Press that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. By AP Sports Writers Graham Dunbar and Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

US–SPORTS-BIOLOGICAL SEX AFFIDAVIT

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has a new law that bans public elementary, middle school, high school and college athletes from competing on the sports teams of their gender identity if it is different from their sex assigned at birth. More than a dozen other states have similar laws. Oklahoma is believed to be the only one known to require a “biological sex affidavit” for participation. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 1,100 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–NFL MENTAL HEALTH

Marcus Smith II is among several former and active NFL players who are hoping to break the stigma around mental health. In 2018, Smith says he considered driving his car off of a hill because the pressures of the game were getting to him. Since then, he is dedicated to making sure other players don’t reach the breaking point he was at. The league and the NFL Players Association are offering resources for teams, too. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN–ON BASKETBALL-WEMBANYAMA

HENDERSON, Nev. — All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama on Tuesday night, when his Metropolitans 92 team from France takes on fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite in an exhibition. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game begins 10 p.m.

COMMENTARY

GLF–ON THE FRINGE-WORLD GOLF

The PGA Tour and European tour have a joint operating venture for the next 13 years. Now it appears they want the Japan Golf Tour to join them. Saudi-funded LIV Golf has made a splash in the golf world, and there are ripple effects. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 750 words, photos. With GLF–Golf Notes (upcoming) and GLF–Golf Glance (sent).

NOTABLE

BBN–BRAVES-MARLINS

MIAMI — Atlanta looks to clinch the NL East with a win in the second of their three-game series with Miami at loanDepot park to end the regular season. By Alanis Thames. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6:40 p.m.

BBN–NATIONALS-METS

NEW YORK — The Mets return home to face the Nationals needing to win out to have any chance of winning the NL East. Tuesday is a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 4:10 p.m. and the second following. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBA–YANKEES-RANGERS

ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has gone four games without a home run since his 61st to tie Roger Maris’ AL record. New York now has a day-night doubleheader in Texas, and only one more game after that. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING. 800 words, photos. Game 1 starts at 2 p.m. and game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m.

BKL–JACKSON-OBIT

AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas standout Tiffany Jackson, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft, has died of cancer at age 37. Jackson still ranks among the top five in Texas program history in points and rebounds and played nine seasons in the WNBA. She was drafted by the New York Liberty and also played for Tulsa and Los Angeles. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 300 words, photos.

HKN–EAST PREVIEW

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still the defending Eastern Conference champions despite missing out on winning a third consecutive Stanley Cup title. The field of contenders is starting to grow, starting with New York Rangers, who made a tremendous jump last year, followed by the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m.

HKN–PUCK DROP-GOALIE CHURN

For the second straight offseason, the game’s most important position got an overhaul across the NHL. Eight teams are expected to have new starting goalies this season. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m.

FBC–T25-KANSAS-LEIPOLD

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas fans mostly thought it flattering when Nebraska fired Scott Frost and the rumors began to swirl about the Huskers’ interest in the No. 20 Jayhawks’ coach. But when Wisconsin fired its coach this week, the flattering thoughts turned to a very real fear that Lance Leipold — Wisconsin through and through — will be the Badgers’ top target after the season. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBC–T25-BIG 12-IMPACT TRANSFERS

TCU and Kansas, which meet this week in Lawrence, have become two of the surprise teams in the nation in part because of the contributions of transfers. Transfers also are big difference-makers on other Big 12 teams. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 p.m.

FBC–BIG TEN-MILD WEST

The Big Ten West is mild and wild with six teams tied for first place and division standard bearer Wisconsin, one of two schools to have already fired its coach, sitting in last place. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. 650 words, photos, by 5 p.m.

GLF–RYDER CUP-2023

ROME — U.S. captain Zach Johnson and Europe counterpart Luke Donald hold their first joint news conference to mark a year out to next year’s Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 800 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-KYRGIOS-LEGAL-CASE

CANBERRA, Australia — Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios plans to apply to have an assault charge, which relates to an incident allegedly involving an ex-girlfriend, dismissed on mental health grounds. SENT: 400 words, photos.

Tuesday Time Schedule

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at N.Y. Mets, TBD, 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, TBD, 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

