AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:04 a.m. EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies hit four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 10-6 and take a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. Rhys Hoskins homered twice and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto also connected. The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first inning before the rallied for the win. The Phillies send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound Sunday in Game 5 at home to try and clinch their first NL pennant since 2009. Manny Machado and Juan Soto homered for the Padres.

Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead. Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed star slugger Aaron Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered manager Aaron Boone during pregame introductions. The 106-win Astros, trying for their second straight AL pennant, improved to 6-0 this postseason. Houston will aim to close out the series on Sunday when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.

Sanders, Green lead No. 11 Oklahoma St. past No. 20 Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State past No. 20 Texas 41-34. Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D’Shawn Jamison’s grasp just inside the 35 and made a move on Jerrin Thompson to break into the open field. Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards as Oklahoma State bounced back from a double-overtime loss to TCU. Texas’ Quinn Ewers was just 8 of 25 for 129 yards and two interceptions in the second half.

Russell Wilson will miss Jets game with pulled hamstring

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have ruled out quarterback Russell Wilson for Sunday’s game against the surging New York Jets. Wilson pulled a hamstring during Monday night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was limited in practice all week and backup Brett Rypien took the bulk of the snaps. Rypien will get his second career start. His first one also was against the Jets back in 2020. He had two touchdown throws and three interceptions in Denver’s 37-28 win at the Meadowlands. This is just the fourth game Wilson will miss in his 11-year NFL career.

Dynamic Daniels, LSU, roar back on No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels’ the LSU record for touchdowns rushing by a quarterback in a season with nine. Daniels also has accounted for 11 TDs rushing or passing combined in the span of two games. He had three of each in a 45-35 victory at Florida last weekend. Daniels finished with 258 yards passing and 121 yards rushing without a turnover against Ole Miss. Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for two TDs and helped Ole Miss to a 17-3 second-quarter lead.

Judge, slumping Yankees on the brink after getting blanked

NEW YORK (AP) — Back home for a must-win game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees generated more boos than base hits. One more punchless performance and their season is over. Handcuffed again by Cristian Javier and Houston’s stingy pitching staff, the power-packed Yankees went down meekly Saturday on three harmless hits in a 5-0 defeat that left them on the brink of a four-game sweep by the Astros in the AL Championship Series. New York must find a way to bust out of its playoff slump Sunday night in Game 4 and beyond, or it will be 13 years and counting without a World Series appearance.

QB Klubnik leads No. 5 Clemson to 27-21 win vs. No. 14 ‘Cuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley scored twice and freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over No. 14 Syracuse. Klubnik came in for mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei with Clemson trailing 21-10. The Tigers defense held Syracuse without points in the final two quarters and quarterback Garrett Shrader was picked off by safety R.J. Mickens to seal Clemson’s win. The Tigers won their 14th straight overall and 38th in row at home to break the ACC mark they shared with Florida State.

No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for B12 lead

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU again rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated. First-year coach Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs beat No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference. Duggan’s 55-yard strike to Quentin Johnston late in the third quarter put the 7-0 Frogs ahead to stay. That was their third consecutive drive to finish in the end zone. TCU last week overcame an early 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State in double overtime.

US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women’s soccer World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The four-time champion United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined. The tournament has been expanded to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. team will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023.

MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1

Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York’s $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, the Philadelphia Phillies lead the San Diego Padres 2-1 going into Game 4. Cole, who helped lead the Astros into the 2019 World Series, topped the majors with 257 strikeouts this season while going 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA. The right-handed ace beat the Guardians in the Division Series opener and, with the Yankees trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series, won Game 4 at Cleveland to force the series back to the Bronx.

