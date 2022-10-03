AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing in a packed stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody... READ MORE

Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing in a packed stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson. Mahomes made NFL history by reaching 20,000 passing yards faster than anyone else. Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed for TDs for the Chiefs, who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay’s 31-9 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Rodgers, Crosby’s OT FG lead Packers past Pats, Zappe 27-24

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped New England 27-24 to spoil Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut. Zappe played the majority of the game after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a dreadful first half to continue his recent home mastery of AFC teams. The Packers are 18-1 in the last 19 home games Rodgers has started against AFC foes.

AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years. Two points separate the Crimson Tide from the Bulldogs. Six teams including Kansas made their season debut in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since 2009, which was the longest drought among current Power Five conference teams. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points. Georgia got 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1.

4th-down stop, last-second kick lift Bills past Ravens 23-20

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens decided to go for it on fourth down from the Buffalo 2-yard line. Lamar Jackson threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer with 4:09 remaining. It was a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills weren’t pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion. Josh Allen calmly guided Buffalo into range for the final kick.

J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week. He still played Sunday in a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.” The Cardinals reported Watt did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. He was listed as questionable due to a calf injury and an illness.

Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play. The Braves have been chasing the Mets the entire season. In the final series of the season, any combination of one Atlanta win or one Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth straight division title. New York plays its final three games of the season against worst-in-the-majors Washington. Atlanta closes out the regular season with a three-game set in Miami. Atlanta also claimed a tiebreaker over the Mets, winning their season series 10-9.

Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit 61 home runs, matching the American League record set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Judge tries to set the mark when the Yankees play at Texas on Monday to begin a season-ending, four-game series.

Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Bradshaw says he is “cancer free and feeling great.”

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers. Paramedics administered care on site to the victim before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The Steelers said in a statement that the organization is working with local authorities during the investigation.

Elliott advances in NASCAR playoffs with Talladega victory

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Chase Elliott raced his way into the next round of the playoffs with a victory Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in the first clean race yet of this year’s postseason. Elliott was fifth on the final restart with two laps remaining and claimed control of the outside lane to stalk leader Ryan Blaney. The 2020 Cup champion surged ahead with a push from Erik Jones on the final lap, threw a block on Blaney’s attempt to reclaim the lead and then beat Blaney to the finish line by .046 seconds. Elliott is the first driver through five playoff races to automatically advance into the next round with a victory. The first four races were won by drivers not eligible for the championship in a chaotic start to the 10-race postseason.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.