AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The second month of the college football season often reveals issues that nonconference play might have masked. It also shows which teams could be in for long seasons. Things have quickly gotten bleak for No. 18 Oklahoma and Wisconsin. And it is getting late fast for No. 17 Texas A&M as it heads toward a game with No. 1 Alabama that fans circled in the spring but doesn’t look like much a match now. The Crimson Tide is rolling, but now has to be worried about the health of its Heisman Trophy winner.

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

A person familiar with the decision says the NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last Sunday. The person confirmed the firing on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to that game is ongoing. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night. It’s unclear whether the injuries are related.

No. 1 Georgia rallies from 10 down to beat Missouri 26-22

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Daijun Edwards plunged into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with just over 4 minutes to go to help top-ranked Georgia rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Missouri 26-22. Kendall Milton also scored in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs, who trailed almost the entire way before finally solving red-zone woes that forced Jack Podlesny to kick four field goals. Brady Cook had 192 yards passing and a touchdown for the Tigers. Missouri struggled to reach the end zone against one of the country’s best defenses. Harrison Mevis wound up kicking five field goals, including two from 50-plus yards.

No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alabama lost quarterback Bryce Young in the second quarter, but held off No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 behind the explosive runs of Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Young threw for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before leaving with what coach Nick Saban called a shoulder sprain. Arkansas cut the lead to five in the third quarter before Alabama broke it open with long runs. Milroe ran for two touchdowns and Gibbs had 206 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Swanson, Olson go deep vs Scherzer, Braves take NL East lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered off Max Scherzer, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a crucial 4-2 victory over the New York Mets and a one-game lead in the NL East. The defending World Series champions beat aces Jacob deGrom and Scherzer on consecutive nights to take their biggest lead of the season in the division. New York faces its biggest deficit of the season with four games remaining. Atlanta will try for a three-game sweep Sunday night, with the winner earning the season-series tiebreaker between the teams. Even though both teams are headed to the postseason, that’s important because the NL East champion gets a first-round bye in the playoffs.

No. 5 Clemson tops No. 10 NC State 30-20 in ACC showdown

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third to give No. 5 Clemson its 11th consecutive win and take control of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division with a 30-20 victory over No. 10 North Carolina State. Clemson also tied an ACC record with its 37th straight home victory. Uiagalelei scored on a 1-yard run right before the half, then tossed a 7-yard pass to tight end Jake Briningstool to take the lead for good. Clemson’s defense did the rest, holding the Wolfpack to a field goal over the final two quarters.

Duggan, TCU rout No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 as Gabriel gets hurt

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a 55-24 rout of No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by Jamoi Hodge. The TCU linebacker was ejected for targeting. Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off in the fourth quarter after being immobilized on a stretcher.

Ohtani agrees to $30 million deal for 2023 with Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season. That’s the two-way superstar’s final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency. The Halos avoided a potentially complicated arbitration case with the 2021 AL MVP. Ohtani’s deal is fully guaranteed with no other provisions. The contract is the largest ever given to an arbitration-eligible player, surpassing the $27 million given to Mookie Betts by the Boston Red Sox in January 2020, a month before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brewers blow lead, chance to tie Phils for wild-card spot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Milwaukee Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams that put Miami ahead in the ninth. Milwaukee fell a game behind the Phillies for the third NL wild-card berth. Philadelphia split a doubleheader with Washington. The Phillies hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams. Richard Bleier pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

US women’s basketball dominates on international stage

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women’s basketball team. They don’t plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon. Wilson and Stewart helped the U.S. to a fourth consecutive World Cup championship Saturday with an 83-61 win over China that was the record margin for a gold medal game. This team left its mark on the World Cup as one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history that has now won four straight gold medals and 30 straight games in a row in the tournament. Next up for this group is the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The Americans will be trying for an eighth consecutive gold medal there.

