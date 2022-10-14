AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7 CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener... READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win. This time, Alvarez sent a drive into the short porch in left field to put the Astros on top 3-2. Game 3 in the best-of-five matchup will be Saturday in Seattle.

Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s NFL owners meetings in New York. Snyder’s ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday amid an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. A team spokesperson called the report categorically untrue. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. A push from sponsors to change the name in 2020 was followed by reports that more than a dozen former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. An investigation into those allegations found the organization had a toxic workplace culture and prompted a $10 million fine in July 2021. A lack of a written report of those findings led Congress to launch an investigation. Snyder eventually agreed to give a deposition. All the while the team now known as the Commanders has not been able to reach a deal for a new stadium.

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. Jarrett, Atlanta’s defensive tackle, was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win Sunday. Jarrett and Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes have one of the best young rivalries in the NFL. But they also happen to have a burgeoning friendship away from the field. The two spent time together at The Masters, and earlier this season at the Formula One event in Miami. They also teamed up in a losing effort against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady for a match-play golf exhibition in June. Allen and Mahomes will be back on opposite sidelines Sunday when Buffalo visits Kansas City for a rematch of their epic divisional playoff game from January.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang as the Pittsburgh Penguins raced by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2. The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists. The trio joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured teammates in major North American professional sports history. Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Bryan Rust and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Nick Ritchie scored twice for the rebuilding Coyotes.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric when Blake Snell and the Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at San Diego’s downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years. The Padres put a jolt into the NL Division Series when they won 5-3 at Dodger Stadium to even the best-of-five series at 1-all. That assured them of two straight home games at the park that has been hopping pretty much every night during this season of big expectations. Snell says he expects the atmosphere to be “pretty insane.”

Phil Mickelson is back in Saudi Arabia for the first time since his disparaging remarks about the Saudis were published. And he’s doubling down on his support of Saudi-funded LIV Golf and his criticism of the PGA Tour. Mickelson says he’s glad he’s on the winning side of the divide in golf. He says LIV Golf with its 48-man fields is trending. And he says the PGA Tour is on a downward trend. Mickelson also says he never had an interview with Alan Shipnuck. He had said in February his comments to Shipnuck about the Saudis were off the record.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas claiming he pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago. The woman filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court in Houston. She claims Watson asked to have sex with her after getting a massage in a hotel room in 2020. When she refused, he pressured her into oral sex. Watson is serving an 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. He returned to the Browns’ training facility earlier this week. He can’t practice until Nov. 14 or play until Dec. 4, and only if he abides by a settlement he made with the league.

