AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:22 a.m. EDT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge has hit his 62nd home run of the season to break Roger Maris’ American League record. Judge hit a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Judge had homered only once in his past 13 games. That was when he hit No. 61 in Toronto last Wednesday to match Maris. While Maris’ 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times previously, all were tainted by the stench of steroids. That includes Barry Bonds’ 73 for the the San Francisco Giants in 2001, though he has denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs.

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI (AP) — William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1. Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth to seal the win. Starter Jake Odorizzi pitched five innings, allowing one run.

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were sitting in their left-field seats at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark when New York Yankees rookie Oswald Peraza hit a long drive in their direction. Braylon made the the catch on Peraza’s first big league homer. The Sheffields met with Peraza after New York’s 5-4 win and received some signed baseballs and tickets to a future Yankees game in Arlington, Texas. The damage to the Sheffields’ home during Hurricane Ian was relatively minor compared to others in their neighborhood. But flooding in their garage ruined Braylon’s collection of approximately 400 baseballs.

Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project tells The Associated Press that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made public. Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed to the AP he will go to Switzerland for the announcement but he declined to confirm details of the project.

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners inched closer to locking up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader. With the Mariners focused on preserving arms with the playoffs on the horizon, Torrens (1-0) took the mound when the game went to extra innings and got the unlikely win when Abraham Toro drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly. The win put Seattle on the cusp of locking up the No. 5 seed for the American League playoffs.

AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama understands why some compare him to other players, especially very tall ones who can shoot. He would rather end up carving his own path. In an interview with The Associated Press, the French teen who is generally considered the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft says he wants to be “one of one” and prides himself on being unique. He plays two games in the U.S. this week when his Metropolitans 92 team from France meets the G League Ignite near Las Vegas.

Paris joins big screen boycott of World Cup games from Qatar

PARIS (AP) — Paris has decided against broadcasting World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, tells reporters in Paris the decision is due to “the environmental and social” impact. He cited “air-conditioned stadiums” and “the conditions in which these facilities have been built”. The move comes despite the city’s football club, Paris Saint-Germain, being owned by Qatar Sports Investments. A growing number of French cities are also refusing to erect screens to publicly broadcast the World Cup despite France being the defending champion.

Oklahoma sports ‘biological sex affidavit’ raises questions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has a new law that bans public elementary, middle school, high school and college athletes from competing on the sports teams of their gender identity if it is different from their sex assigned at birth. More than a dozen other states have similar laws. Oklahoma is believed to be the only one known to require a “biological sex affidavit” for participation. Those in favor of the law and the affidavit say it protects girls from an unfair playing field. Critics say the bill is intrusive and it is unclear how the information will be used.

US players ‘horrified’ by report of abuse in women’s soccer

Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team are trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer. U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn says she is horrified by the report. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released the report after being retained by U.S. Soccer to investigate allegations of abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League following a series of scandals last year. Several of the national team players also play in the league.

NFL players working to ease stigma around mental health help

Marcus Smith II is among several former and active NFL players who are hoping to break the stigma around mental health. In 2018, Smith says he considered driving his car off of a hill because the pressures of the game were getting to him. Since then, he is dedicated to making sure other players don’t reach the breaking point he was at. The league and the NFL Players Association are offering resources for teams, too.

