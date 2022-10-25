AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:14 a.m. EDT

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14 Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields’ Ohio State.... READ MORE

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields’ Ohio State. And Fields also outplayed Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who came on after Jones managed just two three-and-outs and an interception in his return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns and a 14-10 lead. But Fields answered and the Bears (3-4) led 20-14 at the half. In the second half Chicago ran off 23 unanswered points.

Hot Harper carries Phillies into 1st World Series since 2009

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are riding Bryce Harper as they try to win their first World Series since 2008. Harper was the National League Championship Series MVP. He won Game 5 against San Diego with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Harper is set to lead the Phillies into the World Series against the American League champion Houston Astros. Harper has delivered in the clutch ever since he signed his 13-year, $330-million contract in 2019. He is hitting .419 with six doubles, five homers, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored in the postseason after an injury-plagued year.

Love ’em or hate ’em, Series-bound Astros keep on winning

The Houston Astros are off to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. It’s a remarkable show of staying power for the franchise, particularly in a baseball era that includes a 12-team playoff gauntlet. Yet the dichotomy of this generation of Astros will probably never go away. The stench of the franchise’s 2017 cheating scandal still lingers. Only five players are left on the roster that were a part of that 2017 team. It’s a team many fans love to hate, but the days of the Astros being a postseason fixture don’t look like they’re ending any time soon.

Colts bench injured QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan and will start Sam Ehlinger in Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Coach Frank Reich says Ryan has a separated throwing shoulder though the injury was not the reason he was demoted. Ehlinger started his rookie season on injured reserve, but was promoted to the active roster in October 2021. He supplanted Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles as No. 2 on the depth chart heading into Week 6. Ryan leads the NFL with nine interceptions and has fumbled 11 times this season.

Bane and Morant score 38 each as Grizzlies beat Nets 134-124

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high. Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting much help

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting enough help from their Buccaneer and Packer teammates this season. They have overcome many mistakes, including plenty of their own, on their way to winning 434 games combined in the regular season and playoffs. But the superstar quarterbacks haven’t found their magic touch in 2022. Both are off to 3-4 starts. Their combined 6-8 record is the worst for the duo since Rodgers became a starting QB in 2008. The main issue for Brady and Rodgers is lack of help from teammates and coaches.

Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner. Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights. Kessel tied defenseman Keith Yandle’s ironman record by playing in his 989th straight game. The 17-year veteran is set to break the mark Tuesday at San Jose. William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

Simons, Lillard lead unbeaten Blazers past Nuggets 135-110

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game to start the season with a 135-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Simons had 22 points and six 3s in the third quarter alone as Portland became the only 4-0 team in the NBA. Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who took over in the second half after a sluggish start. The last time they opened 4-0 was 1999. Aaron Gordon scored 26 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic, who had consecutive triple-doubles in Denver’s previous two games, got into foul trouble and finished with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Michigan’s Harbaugh: PSU’s Franklin ‘ringleader’ in scuffle

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State coach James Franklin acted as a “ringleader” when the No. 4 Wolverines and No. 13 Nittany Lions clashed nearly two weeks ago, dismissing Franklin’s claim that a policy change was needed to keep things orderly beneath Michigan Stadium. Harbaugh said Monday it wasn’t the lack of a policy that caused a problem when the teams exchanged heated words at halftime of Michigan’s lopsided win over Penn State.

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since the day after crossing into Iran three weeks ago, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest. That’s according to his family, who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent soccer fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries and sharing his journey on a popular Instagram account over the last nine months. But his communication stopped suddenly on Oct. 2, a day after he entered Iran from the country’s volatile northwestern border.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.