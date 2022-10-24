AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:19 a.m. EDT

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper’s home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New... READ MORE

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper’s home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win. The World Series starts Friday night in Houston. The Astros are 7-0 this postseason and in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. The Phillies are back in it for the first time since 2009.

Harper’s HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009. Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer to spark Philadelphia’s improbable run to the National League pennant and a shot at its first World Series championship since 2008. The wild-card Phillies were the last club into the 12-team playoff field this year after finishing third in the NL East.

Judge, perhaps Boone, face uncertain futures after Yanks out

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge’s future is uncertain. It remains to be seen whether Aaron Boone’s is, too. Judge’s career in pinstripes might have ended when he made the final out in a 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros, who completed a four-game AL Championship Series sweep as the Yankees unraveled with yet another defensive meltdown. In the hours before opening day, Judge turned down a seven-year contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29, choosing instead to remain eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting much help

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting enough help from their Buccaneer and Packer teammates this season. They have overcome many mistakes, including plenty of their own, on their way to winning 434 games combined in the regular season and playoffs. But the superstar quarterbacks haven’t found their magic touch in 2022. Both are off to 3-4 starts. Their combined 6-8 record is the worst for the duo since Rodgers became a starting QB in 2008. The main issue for Brady and Rodgers is lack of help from teammates and coaches.

AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ‘Bama

LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend. Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it romped over Iowa. The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points. The Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points. No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: LSU-Alabama a big game again

Alabama-LSU is a big game again after a two-year hiatus. LSU moved back into the AP Top 25 at No. 18. The Tigers and No. 6 Crimson Tide are off next week, as is customary before the SEC West powers play each other on the first weekend of November. This will be the 30th time Alabama and LSU will face off with both ranked, the most of any Southeastern Conference rivalry. Two years ago, when LSU was unranked, it snapped a streak of 14 years when the Tigers and Tide played as ranked teams. Reality Check signs off on LSU vaulting back into the rankings.

US heads to World Cup with players struggling for game time

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States team’s top player has started only two matches this season. Two goalkeepers took demotions to England’s second division and the third hasn’t gotten a single Premier League minute. The Americans return to the World Cup following their failure to reach the 2018 tournament with what likely will be the youngest team among the 32 nations. It’s a squad called the nation’s most talented generation yet inconsistent and unproven. They earned the region’s final berth only on goal difference after a final-day loss. The United States will play Wales, England and Iran in Group B.

Ukrainian club urges FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine’s top soccer club has urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup because of the country’s alleged military support to the Russian invasion. Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin accused Iran of “direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians.” He says Ukraine should play at the World Cup in Qatar instead of Iran. Iran’s first game at the World Cup is on Nov. 21 against England and then faces Wales and the United States in Group B. FIFA does not typically suspend member federations because of military decisions by a national government.

STAT WATCH: 5 TD passes put Nix, Hartman in elite company

Oregon’s Bo Nix and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman became the fourth and fifth Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks to throw for five touchdowns in multiple games this season. Nix passed for five scores against UCLA after having done it last month against Eastern Washington. Hartman had five against Boston College after throwing for six against Clemson last month. Weber State had four punt snaps go out of the end zone to set a Football Championship Subdivision record of four safeties surrendered to Montana State. Miami committed eight turnovers against Duke, most by an FBS team since 2017.

Williamson, Ingram injured in Pelicans’ first loss

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Injuries to Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram took some of the luster off of New Orleans promising start to the regular season. Williamson was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion after crashing to the court on a transition dunk attempt that was blocked from behind by Utah’s Jordan Clarkson during the fourth quarter of the 122-121 overtime triumph by the Jazz on Sunday night. Ingram, a dynamic scorer from the wing who’d averaged 28 points in the Pelicans’ first two games, left in the first half with a concussion. The Pelicans play next at home against Dallas on Tuesday night and it’s not clear whether Williamson or Ingram will be in uniform.

