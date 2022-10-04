Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 4, 2022 12:02 am
< a min read
      

49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs
Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks
Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday’s game...

READ MORE

49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks

Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down

Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday’s game at Jets

Justices won’t revive Oakland’s lawsuit over loss of Raiders

Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns

Wilson has sore shoulder, Broncos lose Williams, Gregory

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|10 AUSA 2022 Annual Meeting &...
10|10 (ISC)2 Security Congress
10|10 MGT-348/PER-233 - Medical Preparedness...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories