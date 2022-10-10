Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 10, 2022 12:03 am
< a min read
      

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
Tucker’s leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals
Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff
Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans
Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win
Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17
AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU
Tom...

READ MORE

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

Tucker’s leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals

Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff

Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans

Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17

AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU

Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole

Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|16 AAPA 2022 Annual Convention & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories