AP Top Sports News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Harper, Schwarber HR as Wheeler, Phils top Pads to open NLCS

Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros

Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder

Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117

Padres’ bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener

Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS

Civale tagged, baby Guardians go home in latest October exit READ MORE