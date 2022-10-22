AP Top Sports News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
Astros McCullers OK after being cut by bottle in celebration
Column: Dusty Baker takes another run at that elusive title
Brady not thinking about retirement, so time to speculate
Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122
Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat...
READ MORE
Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3
Astros McCullers OK after being cut by bottle in celebration
Column: Dusty Baker takes another run at that elusive title
Brady not thinking about retirement, so time to speculate
Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122
Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104
49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster
Jon Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62
Iran’s Rekabi latest female athlete at risk in home country
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.