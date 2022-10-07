AP Top Sports News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
Warriors’ Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate
MLB velocity, shifts set records; average lowest since 1968
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says
MLB crowds jump from ’21, still below pre-pandemic levels
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
‘Cooper Clutch’ as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys
Wembanyama’s 2-game...
READ MORE
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
Warriors’ Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate
MLB velocity, shifts set records; average lowest since 1968
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says
MLB crowds jump from ’21, still below pre-pandemic levels
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
‘Cooper Clutch’ as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys
Wembanyama’s 2-game Las Vegas exhibition stay ends with win
Indonesian police to charge 6 people in soccer disaster
Tom Hoge rides a pair of eagles to 63, Las Vegas lead
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.