Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 12:15 am
49ers acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers
Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0
Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34
MLB Playoffs: Astros seek 2-0 lead vs Yanks; NLCS tied, off
Cowboys QB Prescott says injury absence ending against Lions
Padres turn to October ace Musgrove vs. Phillies in Game 3
Giannis scores 21, Matthews’ 3 sends Bucks past 76ers...

Qatar’s 12-year journey as World Cup host has 1 month to go

Concussion lawsuit against NCAA could be first to reach jury

CFP expansion ‘not finished,’ still working toward 12 in ’24

Sports News

