AP Top Sports News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings

AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama

Paris joins big screen boycott of World Cup games from Qatar

Oklahoma... READ MORE

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings

AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama

Paris joins big screen boycott of World Cup games from Qatar

Oklahoma sports ‘biological sex affidavit’ raises questions

US players ‘horrified’ by report of abuse in women’s soccer

NFL players working to ease stigma around mental health help

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.